A Christmas Miracle! Ben Affleck Grabs Mic To Serenade Guests At His & Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood Holiday Bash
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are sharing the love this holiday season.
Bennifer 2.0 kicked off the holiday celebrations with a star-studded bash at their Hollywood home on Saturday, December 17, with everyone from Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish to Eric André and more in attendance.
As if the decorations and treats weren't enough — there was a pizza station, an outdoor bar, a hot cocoa station where guests could go and warm up, as well as a gingerbread replica of their humble abode — Affleck's stellar performance for his attendees was the cherry on top of the evening.
SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE OFF AGAINST THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Affleck joined his wife, who sang alongside Stevie Mackey at the piano, to show off his own vocals at their party, performing a soulful rendition of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" with Lopez.
The couple's comical performance garnered both giggles and applause from their friends, as Lopez reportedly wrapped her arms around her man and gleefully kissed his cheek at the end.
The Argo actor and the "On the Floor" songstress kicked off the holiday celebrations with their famous friends before their first Christmas together with their brood as a married couple.
- Supporting The Home Team! Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Cheer On Beloved Boston Celtics As They Face Off Against The Los Angeles Lakers
- Jennifer Lopez Shares Passionate Parking Lot Kiss With Ben Affleck While Christmas Shopping
- How Could He? Ben Affleck Trades In Signature Dunkin' Donuts Coffee For Starbucks During An Outing With Jennifer Lopez
As for what they have in store for their blended family, "Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up," said an insider, who added that they "have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas."
JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS WORKAHOLIC TENDENCIES, SAYS SHE WAS IN 'PAIN' FOR 'YEARS' BEFORE MARRYING BEN AFFLECK
Lopez "wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben," continued the source. "They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family. Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."
Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck is dad to daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
After rekindling their 2000s romance in 2021, Affleck and Lopez said "I Do" twice over the summer, one time being at the actor's Georgia estate in August.