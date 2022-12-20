A Christmas Miracle! Ben Affleck Grabs Mic To Serenade Guests At His & Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood Holiday Bash

As for what they have in store for their blended family, "Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up," said an insider, who added that they "have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas."

JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS WORKAHOLIC TENDENCIES, SAYS SHE WAS IN 'PAIN' FOR 'YEARS' BEFORE MARRYING BEN AFFLECK

Lopez "wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben," continued the source. "They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family. Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."