All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets
Jennifer Lopez has nothing to hide! On Wednesday, December 21, the superstar, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of her beauty routine while going completely makeup-free for her 229 million followers.
“I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez, who wore a lace camisole, noted in the video while rocking a bare face with her hair back. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”
The J.Lo Beauty founder showed off her flawless skin and used many different products in the video of her own, along with other brands, while even teasing an upcoming venture. “Maybe I’ll save that for when I come out with my makeup line,” Lopez quipped after contemplating doing a makeup tutorial.
The Selena star has not only been letting her face go bare recently, but she's made it clear she is head over heels for husband Ben Affleck. "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez said in a recent interview about how she channeled her emotions into her new music.
"I was in so much pain for so many years," she noted of the aftermath of her early 2000's split with her now spouse. "My way of surviving was working more and hiding that side of myself. But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending."
Ever the hopeless romantic, Lopez has always been upfront about her feelings about love, especially after marrying Affleck twice over the summer. The singer detailed every emotion she had during the lavish ceremony on the Boston native's Georgia estate in August.
"As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life," she continued, before playing concluding, "Ahhhhh...it was actually happening."