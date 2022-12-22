All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets

The J.Lo Beauty founder showed off her flawless skin and used many different products in the video of her own, along with other brands, while even teasing an upcoming venture. “Maybe I’ll save that for when I come out with my makeup line,” Lopez quipped after contemplating doing a makeup tutorial.

The Selena star has not only been letting her face go bare recently, but she's made it clear she is head over heels for husband Ben Affleck. "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez said in a recent interview about how she channeled her emotions into her new music.