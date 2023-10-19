Sad Last Days: Slade Vocalist Noddy Holder, 77, Given 6 Months to Live Amid Cancer Battle
Slade vocalist Noddy Holder was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer five years ago, his wife, Suzan Holder, said in her column for Great British Life magazine, adding that he doesn't have much time left on the earth.
"Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he [Noddy] had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live,” she began, noting that the diagnosis was a "total bombshell."
“We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it," she continued. “We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world. They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are.”
Suzane is trying to stay positive, regardless of the "bleak" prognosis, revealing that Noddy was able to rely on "good humor and breath-taking bravery" during this tough time.
Suzan then said the musician underwent a "grueling course of experimental treatment as part of a brand-new trial of intense chemotherapy.”
Though he responded well to the treatments, "there were no guarantees," she noted.
"No one knew if it would have any effect, let alone work miracles, but he responded well. As anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis will know, the experts never like to use the word 'cure,' but here we are five years later and he’s feeling good and looking great," she added. “Noddy has always been great at living in the moment, not hankering for the past or worrying about the future. That attitude served him well and a lot of his recovery has been credited to his positive mental attitude. You need so much mental strength to get through something like this. I’ve always been impressed by my husband’s focus and determination but now I am completely in awe.”