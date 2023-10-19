Sad Last Days: Slade Vocalist Noddy Holder, 77, Given 6 Months to Live Amid Cancer Battle

"Five years ago we were given the devastating news that he [Noddy] had oesophageal cancer and only had six months to live,” she began, noting that the diagnosis was a "total bombshell."

“We coped with it the only way we could, by hunkering down, sticking together and doing everything we could to survive it," she continued. “We told only immediate close family and friends and I will never apologise to those we did not confide in, only to those who were forced to suffer pain and anguish alongside us as we attempted to navigate our way through this new and horrifying world. They held our hands and kept our confidence. We truly found out who our real friends are.”