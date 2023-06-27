Sarah Ferguson Admits She Almost Delayed Appointment That Led to Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Go and Get Checked'

"It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London," she confessed on "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," which she created with entrepreneur Sarah Thomson. "It’s easy to put it off — 'I’ll do it next week.'"

Fortunately, her sister older sister, Jane Ferguson, pushed her to keep the appointment. "I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No, go. I need you to go. I need you to go,'" the Duchess of York recalled.