Sarah Ferguson Admits She Almost Delayed Appointment That Led to Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'Go and Get Checked'
Sarah Ferguson is opening about the details of her breast cancer ordeal.
On a new episode of her podcast, which was recorded one day before her surgery, the mother-of-two admitted she almost didn't keep the mammogram appointment that wound up changing everything.
"It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London," she confessed on "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah," which she created with entrepreneur Sarah Thomson. "It’s easy to put it off — 'I’ll do it next week.'"
Fortunately, her sister older sister, Jane Ferguson, pushed her to keep the appointment. "I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No, go. I need you to go. I need you to go,'" the Duchess of York recalled.
The author admitted she should have known better than to try and delay the appointment, as her father died of prostate cancer.
"It was very interesting because he went on the radio and he said on the radio, 'Please, please, please go and get checked,'" she shared of how he tried to spread awareness.
"It doesn’t matter. Go and get checked. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing," Ferguson emphasized. "Don’t say it’s not going to happen to you. Doesn’t matter if you feel fine. Cancer can be so silent. Such a silent little hiding thing which hides in the cells."
"It’s very important that I speak about it. I’m telling people out there because I want every person listening to this podcast to get checked," she reiterated.
As OK! reported, Prince Andrew's ex-wife underwent a single mastectomy and is now on the road to recovery.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," her rep stated this past weekend. "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days," the message continued. "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."