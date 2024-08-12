OK Magazine
Slash's Family: 6 Things to Know About the Guns N' Roses Guitarist's Loved Ones After the Death of His Stepdaughter

slashs family
Source: MEGA

The daughter of Slash's partner died on July 19 at the age of 25.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Who Are Slash's Parents?

slashs family
Source: MEGA

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, is one of two kids of costume designer Ola J. Hudson and English artist Anthony Hudson.

His mother worked with several A-list musicians, including John Lennon, Ringo Starr and David Bowie, before her death in 2009. Meanwhile, Anthony also worked on album covers for Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and more artists.

Does He Have a Sibling?

slashs family
Source: MEGA

Slash has one younger brother named Albion "Ash" Hudson.

"The birth of my brother changed the dynamic of the family a bit. Suddenly there was a new personality among us. It was cool to have a little brother and I was glad to be one of his caretakers," he said in his autobiography published in 2007.

Ash founded ConArt Inc. and worked with Slash on the musician's album covers.

He previously made headlines for calling Axl Rose "fat b-------" in a lengthy Facebook rant as he dismissed Guns N' Roses reunion talks.

"…the reunion would only be a disappointment and an action that would result in criticism. Just sayin,'" he said at the time. He issued an apology statement afterward, noting that the frontman was on a strict diet and losing weight when he made fun of his physical attributes.

Has Slash Ever Been Married?

slashs family
Source: MEGA

Slash has been married twice: first, to Renée Suran, and then to Perla Ferrar.

His first marriage lasted from 1992 to 1997, while his second lasted for over a decade, but they also split in 2014.

Who Is Slash Dating Now?

slashs family
Source: MEGA

Following his split from Perla, Slash reconnected with Meegan Hodges in 2015 and started dating her. The pair initially had a relationship in 1989.

Does Slash Have Kids?

slashs family
Source: MEGA

In 2002, Slash welcomed his first child with Perla, London Emilio Hudson. They had their second child, Cash Anthony Hudson, in 2004.

"I want to make sure that I instil in my children some of the values that kept me grounded growing up. In the midst of all the drugs and the booze, there was always a decorum and set of manners," he told The Guardian.

Slash Announced the Death of His Stepdaughter

slashs family
Source: MEGA

In July, Slash shared a statement on his Instagram page confirming the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. The 25-year-old reportedly "passed away peacefully" in Los Angeles, Calif., on July 19.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," the musician continued. "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

No cause of death was revealed, but her official Instagram account shared a cryptic post after her death. It remains unclear whether it was scheduled or shared on Lucy-Bleu's behalf.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace," the post read.

