Slash's Family: 6 Things to Know About the Guns N' Roses Guitarist's Loved Ones After the Death of His Stepdaughter

Slash has one younger brother named Albion "Ash" Hudson.

"The birth of my brother changed the dynamic of the family a bit. Suddenly there was a new personality among us. It was cool to have a little brother and I was glad to be one of his caretakers," he said in his autobiography published in 2007.

Ash founded ConArt Inc. and worked with Slash on the musician's album covers.

He previously made headlines for calling Axl Rose "fat b-------" in a lengthy Facebook rant as he dismissed Guns N' Roses reunion talks.

"…the reunion would only be a disappointment and an action that would result in criticism. Just sayin,'" he said at the time. He issued an apology statement afterward, noting that the frontman was on a strict diet and losing weight when he made fun of his physical attributes.