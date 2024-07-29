OK Magazine
Slash Says 'His Heart Is Permanently Fractured' After Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's Death: 'I Will Never Ever Stop Missing You'

A composite photo of Slash and Lucy-Bleu Knight
Source: @slash/instagram

Lucy-Bleu Knight died on July 19 at age 25.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Slash has spoken out a week after stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight passed away at age 25.

The famed guitarist mourned the loss by sharing a selfie of the young adult via Instagram on Saturday, July 27, alongside a few touching words.

slash heart permanently fractured after stepdaughter lucy bleu knights death
Source: mega

Slash is mourning the loss of stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died at age 25.

"My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are," the Guns N’ Roses member, 59, wrote. "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK."

Knight was the daughter of the musician's longtime love Meegan Hodges and her ex Mark Knight.

slash heart permanently fractured after stepdaughter lucy bleu knights death
Source: @slash/instagram

The young adult passed away on July 19. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Several of the star's famous friends sent their love to him and his brood, with Jason Momoa commenting,"I’m so sorry. Deepest condolences to meegan and you brother ❤️❤️❤️."

"My deepest condolences brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family," wrote Lenny Kravitz, while Fergie penned, "I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers🕊️🕊️."

slash heart permanently fractured after stepdaughter lucy bleu knights death
Source: mega

Knight is the daughter of Slash's longtime love Meegan Hodges.

Slash
The cause of her death remains unclear, and when Slash first announced the tragedy, the family requested "social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Prior to Lucy-Bleu's death, she had scheduled an Instagram post of her own to apologize for her past behavior, with the post not going up until July 22.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry," she captioned a selfie.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable," she continued. "May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷."

Her mother commented on the post, "MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."

slash heart permanently fractured after stepdaughter lucy bleu knights death
Source: @lulubleuu/instagram

In a social media post, her family said she died 'peacefully.'

Slash and Meegan first dated in 1989, but after splitting up, they reconnected in 2015 and have been together ever since.

The star has two sons of his own with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.

As OK! reported, the rocker canceled a few of his tour dates after the tragedy.

