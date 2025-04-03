Smiley Susan Sarandon, 78, Puts Arm Tattoos on Display at Milano Art Week 2025: Photos

The short-sleeved outfit also put the movie star's tattoos on display, as she has ink on both arms near the inner elbows and more art on both of her inner wrists.

When it comes to how she maintains her ageless complexion, she previously told People, "I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't really drink and I get bored lying around in the sun."

"I use skin oil and tinted sunblock," Sarandon added. "I'm lucky I have good skin. I definitely have lines, and underneath my eyes have definitely gotten more hollowed out, I guess, as you lose collagen."