Smiley Susan Sarandon, 78, Puts Arm Tattoos on Display at Milano Art Week 2025: Photos
Susan Sarandon is enjoying her time overseas!
On Tuesday, April 1, the actress was all smiles while in Milan, Italy, for Milano Art Week 2025.
The 78-year-old star stepped out in a navy blue collared jumpsuit that featured a belt at the waist. She paired the comfy piece with black athletic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.
Sarandon kept her classic red locks down in a wavy style and added a swipe of red lipstick in addition to gold jewelry to complete the look.
The short-sleeved outfit also put the movie star's tattoos on display, as she has ink on both arms near the inner elbows and more art on both of her inner wrists.
When it comes to how she maintains her ageless complexion, she previously told People, "I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't really drink and I get bored lying around in the sun."
"I use skin oil and tinted sunblock," Sarandon added. "I'm lucky I have good skin. I definitely have lines, and underneath my eyes have definitely gotten more hollowed out, I guess, as you lose collagen."
That being said, the Thelma & Louise lead confessed she has undergone some cosmetic work.
"I think everybody should do whatever they want to do," she stated of plastic surgery. "I had something sucked out about 10 or 12 years ago [points to her eye area].
"The only thing I have a problem with is when suddenly people have gigantic lips that never had gigantic lips. I'm a little nervous about anything really huge, or botox even, because I have to use my face," she noted. "But I'm all for people doing whatever makes them feel good about themselves."
"It makes me uncomfortable to see really large b----- and butt implants; I don't quite understand what it's like to Iive with that," the Oscar winner quipped. "It would be like sitting on your purse all the time!"
The Friends alum revealed she felt the most beautiful when she was pregnant.
"Not two days after you have a baby, you're a nightmare. But leading up to that, you have that glow, I think because of all the extra hormones," she raved. "I loved everything about being pregnant."
When asked about her "secret" to enjoying aging, Sarandon spilled, "I mean, honestly, I think staying engaged and staying curious and having a good time is really a lot of it."