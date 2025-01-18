15 Hollywood Stars Talk About Aging: Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon and More
Goldie Hawn - 79
"It's all about how you make it. It's all in your mind. It's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right?" said Goldie Hawn.
Meryl Streep - 75
Only Murders in the Building actress Meryl Streep said, "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious and, when you have lost a lot of people, you realize that each day is a gift."
Harrison Ford - 82
Harrison Ford shared, "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting old — and there's a certain ease in it for me. I don't want to be young again."
Julianne Moore - 64
"We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," said Julianne Moore.
Tom Hanks - 68
Tom Hanks commented on aging, saying, "You can get old and embittered or you can feel lucky."
Padma Lakshmi - 54
"Growing older gracefully means having a keen curiosity about learning things about the world that you didn't know yesterday, no matter how many yesterdays you've had," Padma Lakshmi said.
Susan Sarandon - 78
"The secret — I mean, honestly, I think staying engaged and staying curious and having a good time is really a lot of it," Susan Sarandon said.
Pamela Anderson - 57
According to Pamela Anderson, "Chasing youth is just futile. You're never going to get there, so why not just embrace what's going on? I like it better."
Dustin Hoffman - 87
"There are great parts to aging. Being around longer than other people, you can't help but have a certain amount of wisdom," said Dustin Hoffman.
Brooke Shields - 59
Brooke Shields said, "There's no shame in being older and getting older. There's a sense of pride, I think, that comes with it."
Andie MacDowell - 66
Andie MacDowell opened up, "I suffered in this business as an actress, with people always wanting me to look younger. I feel valuable where I am. I don't want people to have the expectation that I need to look younger to have value or to be beautiful and desirable."
Halle Berry - 58
"We're all going to get older. Our skin is going to shrivel up and we're going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I've never put all my eggs in that basket. I've always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you're walking around in," Halle Berry said.
Helen Mirren - 79
"It's much better to age DISgracefully! Take it on the chin, and roll with it. You die young, or you get older. There is nothing in between! You might as well enjoy it," Helen Mirren advised.
Jane Fonda - 87
In a "life review" at 60, Jane Fonda said, "totally changed the way I thought about myself and how I wanted to live the last third of my life. And I realized the importance of being intentional about how we go through life."
Salma Hayek - 58
"Growing old, to me, has to do with repetition. Something gets old when you've done it for a long time. If you're always changing, if you're always curious, how can you be old?" Salma Hayek explained.