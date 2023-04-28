Smokey Robinson Reveals He Had an Affair With 'Beautiful' Diana Ross While Still Married to First Wife: 'It Just Happened' 

“I was married at the time. [Ross and I] were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful,” Robinson explained in an interview published on Thursday, April 29. “She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right til today. She’s one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together."

The "Baby Come Close" artist was "trying to help” Ross break into the music industry at the time, but "The Boss" singer was not so interested in her mentor at first. “I wasn’t going after her and she wasn’t going after me," the 83-year-old explained.