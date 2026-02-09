Donald Trump’s Health Mocked in 'SNL' Sketch Amid Concerns

Article continues below advertisement

Recent Saturday Night Live sketches have taken a pointed jab at President Donald Trump, particularly regarding his health. In a fictional Trump Awards ceremony, James Austin Johnson portrayed Trump, leading to a humorous yet critical depiction of the president. The sketch began with Trump entering the stage, addressing the audience with unfiltered remarks, referring to them as “awful” and “terrible.”

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube 'Saturday Night Live' mocked Donald Trump’s health in a recent sketch.

He then joked about his health, stating that clapping might cause his “dead purple hands” to “explode with blood.” This comment has led to renewed discussion about his visible bruising, an issue that has become a focal point for public scrutiny.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube The segment joked about bruising on the president’s hands and his age.

In an interview published by The Wall Street Journal on January 1, Trump attributed the bruising on his hands to taking higher doses of aspirin. He explained, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart.” His remarks raise questions about the sincerity of his health claims.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Recently, bruising was prominently visible on Trump’s left hand during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. When asked about it, he claimed he had an accident. “I’m very good. I clipped it on the table,” he stated in response to inquiries from reporters. Trump further revealed that he uses makeup to cover the bruises, indicating it is “easy to put on” and takes “about 10 seconds.” This admission prompted speculation about what else he may be trying to conceal.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blames the bruises on aspirin and minor accidents.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump’s explanation, confirming that he “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise” during a Board of Peace event in Davos. However, the public remains skeptical about the legitimacy of these claims.

In the SNL sketch, Johnson’s Trump claimed his hands are “probably nothing to worry about” and insists his doctor informed him that he “can live to be 120 or current age.” Such declarations provoked questions about Trump’s actual health status.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube The sketch renewed public speculation about the politician's health.

The sketch took a comedic turn when Trump announces the first award for “best picture of me,” humorously presenting it as “another fake award that he made FIFA invent to give to himself.” During his acceptance speech, he thanks himself and refers to his brain tumor as “the big man upstairs.”