Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals 'Intimidating' Wendy Williams Pressured Her to Drink Beer on Live TV

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recounted a shocking incident during her appearance on "Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.” The reality star revealed that Wendy Williams once pressured her to drink beer on her talk show to address rumors about her pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki, recalled a tense moment when Wendy Williams pressured her to drink beer on live television amid pregnancy rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

In the episode, Polizzi reflected on her 2012 visit to The Wendy Williams Show before she publicly announced her first pregnancy. “She was intimidating, for sure,” Polizzi remarked, with her friend Joey Camasta chiming in, “Remember when she made you drink when you were pregnant?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Snooki explained that during a 2012 interview, Williams brought out beers to test whether she was expecting a baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Polizzi explained that Williams had heard rumors about her pregnancy and decided to confront them in a rather unconventional way. “She brought out beer for me and Jenni [Farley] and goes, ‘Well, let’s see if you’re pregnant!’” The reality star described the moment as “so crazy,” adding that she pretended to drink the beer while actually abstaining, stating, “I didn’t even take a sip.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip from the interview, viewers can see Polizzi feigning a small sip of beer while Williams exclaimed, “So you’re not pregnant! That was a pregnancy setup.” This incident has left fans questioning the ethics of celebrity interviews and the pressure placed on reality stars.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @snooki/Instagram The reality star pretended to sip the drink while secretly avoiding alcohol because she was pregnant at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to today, and Polizzi, now 38, is a mother-of-three, including her eldest son, Lorenzo, who is now 13. She shares her children with her husband, Jionni LaValle, whom she married in November 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

In a more somber note, Polizzi recently announced her battle with Stage 1 cervical cancer. In February, she revealed her diagnosis and has confirmed plans for a hysterectomy as part of her treatment. “I’m not great with pain, so thinking about removing an organ is scary,” she expressed candidly, highlighting the emotional toll of her health struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Snooki described the experience as intimidating and shocking years later during a podcast interview.