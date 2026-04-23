Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Kids Asked If She’s 'Dying' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Was Terrified'
April 23 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's kids are concerned for her well-being following her cancer diagnosis.
During a Thursday, April 23, appearance on Good Morning America, the Jersey Shore star, 38, revealed how her children reacted when they found out she had cervical cancer.
“They keep asking, ‘Are you dying?'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not dying, I’m just sick. And I need to figure it out and then Mommy will be fine.'”
Snooki shares three kids with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.
How Did Snooki's 'Jersey Shore' Costars React to Her Cancer Diagnosis?
The reality star revealed her Jersey Shore costars are also concerned about her health.
“I consider them my brothers and sisters,” she continued, noting they “freaked out” over her diagnosis. “I feel like us as a cast, we always said we’ll continue filming until we’re in a nursing home. It’s not over for us. … I’m so glad that [Jersey Shore] happened because I can’t picture my life as anything else.”
Snooki Details How She Reacted to Her Shocking Medical News
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Stage 1 Cervical Cancer Diagnosis: 'They Caught It Early, Thank God'
- Stressed Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Breaks Down as She Reveals Shocking Medical Scare: 'I'm Terrified'
- 'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert, 51, Says She Must 'Beat' Stage 2 Cancer So She Can Be There for Her Kids
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Upon receiving her cancer diagnosis, Polizzi panicked.
“I feel like I need to share it because nobody talks about [cervical cancer],” she said on GMA. “I was terrified [when I found out]. I was hysterically crying in my car, like, ‘What am I gonna do? I have three kids. I gotta do my will.’ … I’m like, thinking about all these things.”
The 38-year-old is scared to receive a hysterectomy, which will remove her uterus.
“I hate [the idea of getting a hysterectomy]. When he first said we have to do this or it’s gonna escalate to stage II — I know I’m done with kids, just knowing that you can’t, I don’t know, it made me feel like I’m not a mom,” she explained. “Even though I’m done.”
Snooki Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis in February
Snooki initially announced she had cancer in a Friday, February 20, TikTok post.
"My results came back from my biopsy, and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma or something," she explained at the time. "There’s all this terminology that I don’t understand yet. Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news. Just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God!"
The mom-of-three urged her followers to get pap smears performed so they can catch any issues early.
"I've been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three, four years now. And now look at me," she expressed. "Instead of just putting it off because I didn't want to go and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it."
Snooki continued, "It's only stage 1 and it's curable if I do all the things right, it could be curable or gone, I don't know. So get your appointments done, b------!"