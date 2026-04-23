Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Kids Asked If She’s 'Dying' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Was Terrified'

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Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's kids are concerned for her well-being following her cancer diagnosis. During a Thursday, April 23, appearance on Good Morning America, the Jersey Shore star, 38, revealed how her children reacted when they found out she had cervical cancer.

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“They keep asking, ‘Are you dying?'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not dying, I’m just sick. And I need to figure it out and then Mommy will be fine.'” Snooki shares three kids with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 6.

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How Did Snooki's 'Jersey Shore' Costars React to Her Cancer Diagnosis?

Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Snooki announced she has cancer in February.

The reality star revealed her Jersey Shore costars are also concerned about her health. “I consider them my brothers and sisters,” she continued, noting they “freaked out” over her diagnosis. “I feel like us as a cast, we always said we’ll continue filming until we’re in a nursing home. It’s not over for us. … I’m so glad that [Jersey Shore] happened because I can’t picture my life as anything else.”

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Snooki Details How She Reacted to Her Shocking Medical News

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Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Snooki preached the importance of a pap smear.

Upon receiving her cancer diagnosis, Polizzi panicked. “I feel like I need to share it because nobody talks about [cervical cancer],” she said on GMA. “I was terrified [when I found out]. I was hysterically crying in my car, like, ‘What am I gonna do? I have three kids. I gotta do my will.’ … I’m like, thinking about all these things.” The 38-year-old is scared to receive a hysterectomy, which will remove her uterus. “I hate [the idea of getting a hysterectomy]. When he first said we have to do this or it’s gonna escalate to stage II — I know I’m done with kids, just knowing that you can’t, I don’t know, it made me feel like I’m not a mom,” she explained. “Even though I’m done.”

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Snooki Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis in February

Source: @snooki/Instagram Snooki's kids are concerned about her well-being.

Snooki initially announced she had cancer in a Friday, February 20, TikTok post. "My results came back from my biopsy, and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma or something," she explained at the time. "There’s all this terminology that I don’t understand yet. Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news. Just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God!"

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Source: @snooki/Instagram Snooki has stage 1 cervical cancer.