Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Heartfelt Search for Birth Parents Leads to Emotional Bond With Costar Angelina Pivarnick: 'We Don't Want Drama'
Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed that her search for her birth parents has allowed her to relate to costar Angelina Pivarnick on a deeper level.
"I feel like we can relate to that in some way," Polizzi, 37, said about Pivarnick, 38, while promoting the highly anticipated season 8 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "We definitely had our ups and downs and I feel like now we're at a good place to where if we do have drama with each other, we know to just, like, nip it in the bud."
Fans of the show have previously witnessed Pivarnick's search for her birth father during earlier seasons, but now it's Polizzi's turn. The MTV star, who was adopted, will embark on her journey to find her biological family in the upcoming season.
While acknowledging past tensions with Pivarnick, Polizzi believes the duo has reached a point where they can avoid conflict.
"Angelina knows we don't wanna have problems with her," Polizzi explained. "We don't want drama. We just wanna have a good relationship. So I feel like we're on a good page right now."
Reflecting on her motive to search for her birth parents, Polizzi admited, "I feel like everyone knows I was adopted. So, I never thought that I would wanna, like, reach out or, like, find my birth family or anything. But then I saw Angelina do it. Trying to find her birth dad and everything that happened with her. I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool.'"
Inspired by Pivarnick's journey, Polizzi reached out to investigative genealogist Pamela Slaton, who assisted Pivarnick in her search.
"I only wanted to, like, see pictures of what they look like. Like, what does my birth mom look like? Do I have any siblings? Because I always wanted siblings," Polizzi shared. "I was like … I just wanna see, like, what everybody looks like. And then it turned to, 'OK, maybe let's reach out.' Like do a text and say like, ‘Hey, like, thank you for giving me life. I have a great life.'"
As Polizzi established contact with her birth family, "it snowballed into things that [she] wasn't ready for," she admitted.
Throughout this emotional journey, Polizzi turned to her costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley for support, drawing from Farley's own experience with adoption.
"It was just a lot of things that I didn't know that I was gonna do and I did," Polizzi reflected. "And I'm still going there."
Farley, 40, added that the experience felt organic for Polizzi. "It was very natural. It was beautiful," Polizzi agreed. "I was just like, 'All right, let's try it out.' But yeah, it's crazy."
Polizzi's parents are behind her decision to find out more information about her biological family.
"They always supported me. I just feel like me as a parent now and thinking of adopting a child and then they wanna figure out, you know, where they came from. I know exactly how my mom would feel and my dad," she shared. "But also, they wanna protect me."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premiered on MTV on Thursday, May 29.