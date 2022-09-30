David Beckham 'Lost His Temper' With Son Brooklyn Over Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham Feud: Source
As tensions simmer between Nicola Peltz and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, a source spilled David Beckham read his son Brooklyn "the riot act" after discovering comments he made in a recent interview potentially referencing the rumored feud.
"I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened," the source explained. "He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family."
Added David, "What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama."
The talk reportedly happened after Brooklyn and Nicola opened up about their relationship with his mother in a recent interview with Grazia.
"To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever," the 23-year-old said at the time. "When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together."
"David was really appalled by the Grazia interview because it seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public – and he said that [Brooklyn's brothers] Romeo and Cruz are also hurt by it," the source continued. "It was probably a shock as he's never done anything other than tell Brooklyn how much he adores him."
As OK! previously reported, the feud was said to have began while planning Nicola and Brooklyn's April wedding. However, the young actress has cleared up the rumors that she "refused" to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.
"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she shared. "I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true. They’re great in-laws."