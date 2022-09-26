Victoria Beckham Promotes Husband David Beckham's 'Sticky Stuff' In Hilarious Beekeeping Clip

Sweet n’ sticky!

“Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham showed her cheeky side this weekend, taking to social media with a video all about husband David Beckham’s “sticky stuff” — his honey, that is.

On Sunday, September 25, the beauty mogul took to TikTok with a hilarious clip depicting her and her famous footballer hubby enjoying a day out and about, tending to their several beehives.

“So, I'm here with David while he collects his sticky stuff,” the designer quipped in the clip, which has since garnered more than 8.3 million views.

“He's about to release his sticky stuff,” she added, turning the camera towards the soccer star as he interacted with his beehives. “His new batch of sticky stuff.”