Victoria Beckham Promotes Husband David Beckham's 'Sticky Stuff' In Hilarious Beekeeping Clip
Sweet n’ sticky!
“Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham showed her cheeky side this weekend, taking to social media with a video all about husband David Beckham’s “sticky stuff” — his honey, that is.
On Sunday, September 25, the beauty mogul took to TikTok with a hilarious clip depicting her and her famous footballer hubby enjoying a day out and about, tending to their several beehives.
“So, I'm here with David while he collects his sticky stuff,” the designer quipped in the clip, which has since garnered more than 8.3 million views.
“He's about to release his sticky stuff,” she added, turning the camera towards the soccer star as he interacted with his beehives. “His new batch of sticky stuff.”
And it seems the Beckham’s sweet day tending to their hives went buzzingly well, offering an, uh, bountiful supply of the syrupy substance.
“How’s it going?” Victoria asks her husband at one point, as he pots the honey into two jars.
“We have good flowage,” he joked back, adding that he was “not sure” if the term “flowage” is a word.
“It doesn’t matter,” the Spice Girl replied noting how honey was “pouring out of” one of the spouts.
After retrieving her husband’s honey, Victoria concluded her video by promising fans that she would follow up with a full review of the pair’s beekeeping byproducts.
“So I got the sticky stuff,” she said, holding a jar of honey up towards the camera. “I’m just gonna go and sample it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like, I’m gonna mark it out of ten and I’ll let you know.”
Though the star has yet to update her more than 596,000 followers on her family’s beekeeping journey, it seems fans already can’t get enough of David’s erm, sweet, gooey substances.
“Please let that be the product name!” commented one fan alongside three laughing emojis.
“If this isn’t marketed as 'David’s Sticky Stuff' I’m not buying," added another.