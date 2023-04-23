OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicole Richie
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Richie Shares Stunning Pre-Wedding Snapshot Of Sister Sofia: 'I Love Your More Than Anything'

nicole richie
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sisterly love! On Sunday, April 23, Nicole Richie shared a sweet photo from sister Sofia Richie’s wedding day via Instagram. The stunning snap of the blonde beauties showed the 24-year-old in her custom Chanel wedding dress holding her bouquet of white flowers.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie
Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole was pictured down on her knees fixing the then-bride-to-be’s long train and veil as both of Lionel Richie's daughters smiled at each other lovingly.

"I love you more than anything 🤍👰‍♀️," the 41-year-old penned. In response the blushing bride said, "I love you more than life."

Article continues below advertisement

The Simple Life alum’s famous friends flooded to her comments section to gush over the adorable photo.

Model Lily Aldridge wrote, "😍😍😍😍," while comedian Chelsea Handler left a "❤️." The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan said, "Beautiful ❤️."

Fans also couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous duo, with one follower writing, "Sister love♥️," and another person adding, "Your love is shining through the picture!!!!" A third commented, "Simply elegant and beautiful-congratulations! 🤍"

nicole richie
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on Saturday, April 22, Sofia tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge. The couple hosted their big day at the beautiful Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Nicole’s younger sister walked down the aisle with Lionel by her side in her meticulously beaded gown. The dress also included her traditional "something blue" with an embroidered "S&E" sewn into the fabric.

MORE ON:
Nicole Richie

The pair of lovebirds announced their engagement last April via social media with a photo of Sofia showing off her massive new rock as she kissed Elliot.

The model captioned the announcement, "Forever isn’t long enough @elliot."

Article continues below advertisement
nicole richie
Source: @nicolerichie/Instagram

The lovebirds began dating in 2021 after Sofia broke up with ex Scott Disick. An inside source revealed Lionel was over the moon when she began seeing Elliot.

"Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s, especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]," the source said. "Lionel breathed a huge sigh of relief, not only because of their age difference, but because he was afraid Scott would break his little girl's heart. Elliot is a really nice guy, he's extremely successful and he’s already a millionaire."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Elliot adores Sofia and showers her with gorgeous flowers, expensive jewelry and dinners at the best restaurants in Hollywood," the insider added at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.