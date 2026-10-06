Sofía Vergara, 54, Flashes Her Midriff in Tight Blue Crop Top While in Paris: Photo

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Sofía Vergara turned Paris into her personal runway! The 54-year-old actress gave her followers a glimpse of her midsection in a snap shared via her Instagram on Monday, October 5.

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Source: @SOFHIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara wore a crop top and baggy jeans for the photo.

Vergara wore a one-shoulder, long-sleeve blue crop top that accentuated her slim frame and her assets. She paired the tight shirt with light-wash, low-rise jeans and left her long brown hair down. She completed her look with an oversized clutch, brown sunglasses, a dark-wash jean jacket tied around her waist and a pair of sneakers. The Modern Family star simply captioned the post, "🧡🇫🇷," before tagging athleisure and shoe company Skechers.

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Sofía Vergara Was Joined by Her Friends

Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara's fans were obsessed with her outfit.

Vergara's post quickly caught her followers' attention, as they rushed to the comments section to rave over the upload. "You have no business being so beautiful," wrote one fan. Another said, "PARIS LOOKS GOOD ON YOU," as a third chimed in, "Well, she’s still got it." "Absolutely stunning so beautiful and elegant," commented a fourth. A fifth gushed, "Sofia casually making Paris look even more beautiful," before adding, "That effortless off-shoulder + baggy jeans combo is perfection."

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Sofía Vergara Is in Paris for Fashion Week

Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara attended the Hermès show during Paris Fashion Week.

The post comes as Vergara is spending time in Europe for Paris Fashion Week. On October 5, the star shared a separate upload of herself at the Hermès show. For the outing, Vergara wore a black, low-cut top that showed off her neckline and her cleavage, pairing the revealing top with sleek black cat-eye sunglasses. She completed the look with layered necklaces, delicate earrings and a statement diamond ring. Vergara tagged jewelry brand Stefere Jewelry in her caption alongside three blue diamond emojis. "Your beauty is ethereal and so iconic," raved one follower about the stunning selfie. Another added, "You're beautiful, and you radiate and glow like a polished diamond."

Sofía Vergara Reunited With the 'Modern Family' Cast

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara referred to the cast as her 'American family.'