Sofía Vergara Sizzles in Red-Hot Bikini for 54th Birthday in Italy: Photo
July 13 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
Sofía Vergara celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday, July 11, in style.
The Modern Family alum took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself lounging on a yacht while on her lavish Italian vacation
"So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! ❤️😘 and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!🤣🎂 54 is a good number!!!!👵," she jokingly captioned the snap.
The Colombian actress sported a cherry-red bikini, as well as a stack of shiny gold and silver bracelets. Vergara's brunette locks were styled straight, and she pursed her plump lips in the snapshot.
Sofía Vergara's Cake Was Adorned With a Photo of Her Face
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another photo on her social media page, she donned a red dress while blowing out the many candles on her cake and was surrounded by friends to celebrate her special day.
Vergara's cake hilariously had an image of her face on it and contained several large gold sparklers.
Sofía Vergara Previously Revealed How She Felt About Getting Older
Other photos featured the Hot Pursuit star dancing and having fun on the yacht alongside her pals. Vergara was even showered with many sweet desserts and other cakes to ring in her birthday on her luxurious vacation.
The America’s Got Talent judge was also joined by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 34, who held up a tambourine with a graphic of Vergara’s face in one snapshot.
The model got candid in the past about aging, telling People in 2024 for their "Most Beautiful Issue" how she's embraced being in her 50s.
“I thought it was old, like that’s it. And now I feel great. I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair,” she confessed.
Vergara also recalled how she felt insecure while she was growing up, saying: "I was never happy with the way I looked when I was young because I was very skinny and not very voluptuous at that time."
"So it took me some years to fill in, and then I started feeling confident. But at the beginning I was like, 'Oh, I don’t have anything.' And then God punished me," she joked.
"I always knew how I looked, and I was always very thankful, because at the end of the day, you have to be. I know it opened many doors for me, so I don’t want to be ungrateful," the TV star added. "But also I think if you’re ready to work, do your best. All of those insecurities go away because you know that you can perform, you can do whatever they’re telling you to do."