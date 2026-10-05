Sofía Vergara Nearly Shows Off Her Assets in Low-Cut Top During Paris Fashion Week: Photo

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Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara turned heads during Paris Fashion Week in a black, low-cut top paired with statement jewelry and sleek cat-eye sunglasses.

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She completed the look with layered necklaces, delicate earrings and a statement ring featuring an intricate design. Her dark manicure and soft pink lipstick added the finishing touches to the polished ensemble. Vergara shared the photo while showing off jewelry from Stefere Jewelry, tagging the brand in her caption alongside three blue diamond emojis.

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Fans React to Vergara's Paris Fashion Week Look

Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Fans praised the actress' glamorous look and the jewelry featured in her Instagram photo.

The actress's latest post quickly attracted compliments from followers, who filled the comments section with praise. “Your beauty is ethereal and so iconic all the time you are in Paris Toty 😍❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “You're beautiful, and you radiate and glow like a Polished Diamond 💎.” A third gushed, “Gorgeous and beautiful ❤️.” “Oh, the jewels ... ❤️😰,” a fourth raved.

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Vergara Reunited With Her 'Modern Family' Costars

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Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara recently reunited with former ‘Modern Family’ costars Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The glamorous Paris Fashion Week moment comes a month after Vergara shared a special reunion with some of her former Modern Family costars. “With my American family!!!” Vergara wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I cant believe its been 6 yrs since the Modern Family finale!!! I miss u guys!!!” The August 31 carousel featured Vergara enjoying a meal with Ed O’Neill, who played her on-screen husband, Jay Pritchett. Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the show's executive producer, Christopher Lloyd, were also part of the gathering. Vergara portrayed Gloria Pritchett, the spirited Colombian-American wife of Jay. Bowen played Jay's daughter, Claire Dunphy, while Ferguson starred as his son, Mitchell Pritchett.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @SOFIAVERGARA/INSTAGRAM Sofía Vergara shared a sweet 'Modern Family' reunion with her former TV family.

Vergara Reflected on Working With O'Neill

Source: MEGA ‘Modern Family’ ran from 2009 to 2020, earning 22 Emmy Awards.