Sofía Vergara Nearly Shows Off Her Assets in Low-Cut Top During Paris Fashion Week: Photo
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Sofía Vergara is bringing plenty of glamour to Paris Fashion Week!
The Modern Family star caught fans' attention with a close-up Instagram photo showing off her latest stylish look.
Vergara wore a black, low-cut top that highlighted her neckline and cleavage, pairing it with sleek black cat-eye sunglasses and long brunette hair styled in loose waves over her shoulders.
She completed the look with layered necklaces, delicate earrings and a statement ring featuring an intricate design.
Her dark manicure and soft pink lipstick added the finishing touches to the polished ensemble.
Vergara shared the photo while showing off jewelry from Stefere Jewelry, tagging the brand in her caption alongside three blue diamond emojis.
Fans React to Vergara's Paris Fashion Week Look
The actress's latest post quickly attracted compliments from followers, who filled the comments section with praise.
“Your beauty is ethereal and so iconic all the time you are in Paris Toty 😍❤️,” one wrote.
Another added, “You're beautiful, and you radiate and glow like a Polished Diamond 💎.”
A third gushed, “Gorgeous and beautiful ❤️.”
“Oh, the jewels ... ❤️😰,” a fourth raved.
Vergara Reunited With Her 'Modern Family' Costars
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The glamorous Paris Fashion Week moment comes a month after Vergara shared a special reunion with some of her former Modern Family costars.
“With my American family!!!” Vergara wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I cant believe its been 6 yrs since the Modern Family finale!!! I miss u guys!!!”
The August 31 carousel featured Vergara enjoying a meal with Ed O’Neill, who played her on-screen husband, Jay Pritchett. Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the show's executive producer, Christopher Lloyd, were also part of the gathering.
Vergara portrayed Gloria Pritchett, the spirited Colombian-American wife of Jay. Bowen played Jay's daughter, Claire Dunphy, while Ferguson starred as his son, Mitchell Pritchett.
Vergara Reflected on Working With O'Neill
Although Vergara has continued to enjoy success since the series ended, she still looks back fondly on her time working with her former castmates.
In a June interview with People, the actress singled out O'Neill when discussing the people she missed most from the show.
“I miss Ed O’Neill so much,” Vergara told the publication. “I mean, I miss everyone, but … most of my scenes were always with Ed O’Neill.”
“I spent most of the 11 years with him,” the 54-year-old continued. “He was such a great friend, such a great pillar for me, because I had never really … That was like my first really acting job.”
Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009 and ended its run in 2020 after 250 episodes.
The mockumentary-style sitcom became a major hit, earning 22 Emmy Awards, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.