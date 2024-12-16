Single Sofía Vergara Shows Some Cleavage During New York City Outing: Photo

It seems like Vergara is recently on the prowl after her relationship with Justin Saliman didn't work out.

"Actually, I was talking yesterday about it," she told Us Weekly in an interview published October 24, "because now I'm single."

Though she didn't go into detail about what went wrong, she shared she loves to date in the Big Apple over anywhere else. "There's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business," the Hot Pursuit starlet previously stated, adding that in New York City, you can find "people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."