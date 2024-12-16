Single Sofía Vergara Shows Some Cleavage During New York City Outing: Photo
Sofía Vergara isn't shy about flaunting what she's got!
The actress, 52, looked gorgeous in a recent snapshot, which was posted to Instagram on December 14. "❤️❤️❤️ @dougchabbott," she captioned a photo of her with her cleavage out as she sipped on a drink alongside her friend.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over her look. One person wrote, "Gorgeous ❤️," while another said, "Beautiful🔥."
A third person added, "It’s amazing to see my favorite actress so happy. ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the Modern Family star hasn't been shy about showing skin in her latest posts.
On November 30, she shared a photo of herself topless as she showed off her bum. "Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?😂❤️," she joked on social media.
Fans immediately flocked to the comments to gush over her gorgeous physique.
One person wrote, "Sofia!!! ☠️🔥☠️🔥☠️🔥☠️," while another said, "Just one beautiful Lady. Thank you for sharing as an actress and social media personality. Our lives are better knowing you.🌹⚘️🌷💐."
A third user added, "Ummm... legend basking in the sun."
It seems like Vergara is recently on the prowl after her relationship with Justin Saliman didn't work out.
"Actually, I was talking yesterday about it," she told Us Weekly in an interview published October 24, "because now I'm single."
Though she didn't go into detail about what went wrong, she shared she loves to date in the Big Apple over anywhere else. "There's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business," the Hot Pursuit starlet previously stated, adding that in New York City, you can find "people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."
Following her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023, she dished on what she is looking for in her next romance.
“I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” she told People.
“You never know what the future is going to bring. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person," she added.