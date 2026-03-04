or
Article continues below advertisement
Sofía Vergara Nearly Spills Out of Low-Cut Top While Devouring Dessert in Seductive Snap

Source: mega; @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara stuns in a low-cut top while enjoying flan with a friend and sharing sultry dinner snaps.

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara served up a sizzling moment while indulging in a sweet treat.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of sultry snaps showing herself enjoying dessert during a night out with a friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Plunging Top

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara leaned over a plate of flan while rocking a plunging top during a dinner outing.

In the photos, the Modern Family star leaned over a plate of caramel-covered flan while wearing a low-cut gray top that highlighted her famous curves.

Vergara posed playfully for the camera as she lifted a spoonful of the dessert toward her mouth, giving the shots a cheeky vibe.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress playfully brought a spoonful of the caramel-covered dessert toward her mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweet Snaps

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Vergara showed off her famous curves while posing over the decadent sweet treat.

The Hollywood beauty kept her glam simple for the outing, wearing her long brunette hair sleek and straight while rocking soft pink eyeshadow and matte lip.

One snap showed Vergara tilting her head back slightly as she brought the spoon to her mouth, while another captured her leaning over the table as she prepared to take another bite of the decadent treat.

The final photo in the carousel showed her friend leaning over the table and eyeing the dessert.

Vergara kept the caption short and cryptic, writing simply, "All I need is u."

Fans quickly flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Sultry Photo

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

In another snap, Vergara leaned in for another bite of the caramel-drizzled flan.

The fiery snaps come after the actress posted another picture as she soaked up the Florida sunshine.

Vegara posed confidently in a G-string bikini bottom while stretching out on a cushioned sunbed.

Wearing oversized sunglasses with her hair loose and natural, the actress kept her look simple but glamorous.

Her sleek bikini bottoms highlighted her famous curves, while the black-and-white filter gave the photo a stylish touch.

Behind her, palm trees and a waterfront property set the scene for a Miami getaway.

Previous Love Interests

Source: mega

One photo showed her friend leaning over the table and eyeing the dessert.

The 53-year-old was previously linked to Spanish actor Manuel Vega after the two were spotted together at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The pair shared a hug as they exited the hotel, and he was also seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

For the outing, Vergara wore a brown leather jacket with jeans, while Vega kept things casual in a long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

Before that, the actress was linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott.

The two were spotted showing plenty of PDA during several outings in 2025, including a romantic dinner in Italy, where Chabbott lifted her up and planted a kiss on her cheek.

In April 2025, she also shared a selfie of the pair on Facebook, captioning it, "Luv u @dougchabbott."

