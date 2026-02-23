or
Sofía Vergara Ditches Her Tops as She Wears G-String Bikini Bottoms in Miami: Photos

Source: MEGA; @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara stunned in a G-string bikini in Miami while enjoying family time.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is living her best life in Miami!

The Modern Family alum turned up the heat with a striking black-and-white photo from what looked like a laid-back day by the water. Stretching out on a cushioned sunbed, Vergara posed confidently in a barely-there G-string bikini bottom while soaking in the Florida sunshine.

image of Sofía Vergara shared bikini photos while in Miami.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara shared bikini photos while in Miami.

Rocking oversized sunglasses and wearing her hair loose and natural, the actress gave off effortless glam with a carefree twist. The sleek bikini bottoms showed off her famous curves, while the monochrome filter gave the snap a cool, editorial vibe.

Behind her, palm trees and a sleek waterfront property set the scene for a luxe Miami escape. Vergara looked totally relaxed, resting her head on her arm and enjoying the peaceful moment.

The steamy post followed another glimpse into her Miami getaway — this time with family.

In one photo, she raised eyebrows in black lace lingerie while posing at a rooftop bar, flaunting her cleavage. She held a small coconut with a straw, her long hair cascading over her shoulders.

image of The actress relaxed by the water in the sun.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress relaxed by the water in the sun.

The brunette beauty also shared a sweet shot of herself sitting at a bar alongside her biological cousin and legally adopted sister, Sandra Vergara, and her mom, Margarita Vergara.

The family later enjoyed a cozy dinner out, where Sofía stunned in a red corset dress that showed off her midriff.

“Miami nights❤️ con la family. Puro perreo,” she captioned the post, which translates to, “Miami nights❤️ with the family.”

image of The 'Griselda' star spent time with her family in Miami.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The 'Griselda' star spent time with her family in Miami.

Her sun-soaked trip comes just one week after the 53-year-old was spotted out with Spanish actor Manuel Vega at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The pair shared a hug as they left the hotel, and he was seen kissing her on the cheek.

For the outing, Sofía wore a brown leather jacket and jeans, while Manuel kept it casual in a long-sleeved graphic tee, black pants and a baseball cap.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram
Before that, the Griselda actress was romantically linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott. The two were photographed on several PDA-filled outings last year, including a romantic dinner in Italy where Douglas lifted her up and kissed her on the cheek.

In April 2025, she even posted a selfie of them on Facebook, writing, “Luv u @dougchabbott."

image of The 'Modern Family' star was recently seen with Manuel Vega in L.A.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The 'Modern Family' star was recently seen with Manuel Vega in L.A.

In July 2025, she also sparked dating rumors with NFL legend Tom Brady. The two attended the launch of the Luminara Superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, and were seated next to each other.

“Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance,” an insider said. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.”

Still, that romance was never confirmed. Later, Sofía made it clear she’s happily unattached.

"I’m single again and having fun,” she shared in an October 2025 interview. “I’m not really looking for anything right now, I’m just trying to have my options open.”

