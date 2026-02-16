Sofía Vergara Gets Cozy With Spanish Actor Manuel Vega on Romantic Date Night 2 Years After Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara may have a new man in her life! The Modern Family actress, 53, was photographed on a date with Spanish actor Manuel Vega at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif. The duo shared a hug while exiting the hotel before he kissed her on the cheek.

Source: @manuelvega/Instagram Sofía Vergara shared an embrace with Manuel Vega while on a date in Los Angeles.

Vergara wore a brown leather jacket and jeans, while Vega sported a long-sleeved graphic tee, black pants and a baseball cap.

Sofía Vergara Was Romantically Linked to Douglas Chabbott

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara cozied up to Douglas Chabbott on the dance floor.

The new photos come after the actress was romantically linked to businessman Douglas Chabbott. They were spotted on several PDA-packed outings last year, including a dinner date last July in Italy. In one photo from the restaurant, Chabbott lifted Vergara up in the air and kissed her on the cheek. In April 2025, the Griselda actress posted a selfie of them on Facebook, writing, “Luv u @dougchabbott." The stars further fueled dating rumors when they got handsy on the dance floor in France. In a viral clip, their faces nearly touched before Vergara told the person recording, “Wait, wait!”

Did Sofía Vergara Date Tom Brady?

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara hung out with Tom Brady last summer.

In July 2025, the TV star was also rumored to be dating Tom Brady. The celebs attended the launch of the Luminara Superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, and sat next to each other. “Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance,” an insider shared. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.” However, the romance was never confirmed, and Vergara later clarified that she was not dating anyone. "I’m single again and having fun,” she told a news outlet in an October 2025 interview. “I’m not really looking for anything right now, I’m just trying to have my options open.”

Sofía Vergara Split From Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara was previously married to Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024.