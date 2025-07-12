Who Is Sofía Vergara's Rumored Boyfriend Douglas Chabbott? 6 Things to Know
Sofía Vergara's Rumored Boyfriend Douglas Chabbott Is an Entrepreneur
It seems like Sofía Vergara is opening her heart again.
Years after her divorce from Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family alum sparked dating rumors with Douglas Chabbott. According to reports, Vergara's rumored boyfriend is an entrepreneur and a graduate of Babson College.
Douglas Chabbott Has Famous Friends
Over the years, Chabbott has been frequently spotted spending time with his celebrity friends, including Camilla Belle, Orlando Bloom, Derek Hough and Dakota Johnson.
Douglas Chabbott's Instagram Is Currently Private
Vergara is currently following Chabbott's private Instagram account. The page follows 1,720 accounts and has 2,276 followers as of press time.
Sofía Vergara and Douglas Chabbott First Sparked Dating Rumors in May
Vergara and Chabbott's rumored romance hit the headlines in May after they were photographed leaving the Hotel Eden Roc in Cannes, France, together.
After a media outlet shared the PDA-filled photos, the America's Got Talent judge uploaded a photo with Chabbott on her Instagram Story and tagged his account.
Sofía Vergara and Douglas Chabbott Have Hinted at Their Relationship Several Times
In the weeks following their first meeting, the dating rumors intensified as they continued to make public appearances together.
On June 30, Vergara and Chabbott enjoyed a dinner date in the Italian capital. One photo showed the businessman lifting her as he kissed her on the cheek while they left the restaurant.
They also attended Family Equality's Night at the Pier in New York City on May 12.
Prior to their outings, the Griselda actress uploaded a selfie to Facebook in April alongside the caption, "Luv u @dougchabbott ."
In another Instagram post, she jokingly called out her rumored lover after he seemingly told the restaurant staff it was her birthday. Their pals — including Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion — joined the crowd as they sang "Happy Birthday."
"Respect me @dougchabbott," Vergara wrote.
An Instagram Video Showed Sofía Vergara Dancing With Her Rumored Boyfriend
Vergara shared more photos and videos from her French vacation, including a video of her and Chabbott dancing closely.
The pair got handsy as they moved to the beat, with Chabbott placing his hands on Vergara's waist. When their faces nearly touched, the Chasing Papi star pulled back and told the person recording, "Wait! Wait!"
The clip ended with Chabbott resting his hand on Vergara's back.
"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" the Emmy winner shared in the upload. "❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection."