Who Is Sofía Vergara's Rumored Boyfriend Douglas Chabbott? 6 Things to Know

In the weeks following their first meeting, the dating rumors intensified as they continued to make public appearances together.

On June 30, Vergara and Chabbott enjoyed a dinner date in the Italian capital. One photo showed the businessman lifting her as he kissed her on the cheek while they left the restaurant.

They also attended Family Equality's Night at the Pier in New York City on May 12.

Prior to their outings, the Griselda actress uploaded a selfie to Facebook in April alongside the caption, "Luv u @dougchabbott ."

In another Instagram post, she jokingly called out her rumored lover after he seemingly told the restaurant staff it was her birthday. Their pals — including Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion — joined the crowd as they sang "Happy Birthday."

"Respect me @dougchabbott," Vergara wrote.