Sofía Vergara and Rumored Boyfriend Douglas Chabbott Get Touchy While Dancing Closely During 'Perfect Weekend' in Italy: Watch

Photo of Sofia Vergara and a picture of the actress with Douglas Chabbott.
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Sofía Vergara and rumored beau Douglas Chabbott got close during a trip to Italy.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Is Sofía Vergara officially off the market?

On Tuesday, July 1, the actress shared numerous photos and videos from her trip to Italy, and the last slide of her Instagram post fueled rumors she's dating Douglas Chabbott.

In the video, the two got touchy as they began to dance closely, with Chabbott putting his hands on the sides of the star's waist.

Are Sofía Vergara and Douglas Chabbott Dating?

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Sofía Vergara and rumored beau Douglas Chabbott got close while dancing.

The Modern Family alum, 52, then turned to face him, and the two danced for a few seconds before he spun her around. Chabbott and Vergara's faces came very close together until she moved, threw her hand up and told the person filming, "Wait! Wait!"

Chabbott's hand was on her back when the clip ended.

"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" the Emmy winner wrote in the caption of her post. "❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection."

For the fun outing, the brunette beauty stunned in a sleeveless, colorful printed dress that featured ruching in the back, while Chabbott donned a black short-sleeved T-shirt and charcoal pants.

Other slides in the carousel included Vergara having a drink, a selfie with her pals, a snap aboard a luxury yacht and a scenic shot of Italy.

The Pair First Sparked Romance Rumors in May

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Chabbott started to appear in the actress' social media photos in May.

Just one day before her post, the Griselda lead shared a sweet moment with the businessman as he lifted her up and kissed her on the cheek after a dinner date, as seen in a photo obtained by a news outlet.

The two first sparked romance rumors in May when they were seen together in Cannes, France. She even gave him a shout-out in a May 22 social media post, where they were dining with Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion.

Vergara's Past Romances

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

The TV star has been married twice.

The potential new romance comes several months after her relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman fizzled out. In October 2024, Vergara gave an interview where she admitted she was "kind of single" — though at the time, it had yet to be confirmed they split.

The America's Got Talent judge — who shares an adult son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — and Saliman dated for around a year.

Source: mega

Vergara and Joe Manganiello ended their marriage in the summer of 2023.

Saliman was her first public romance since she and ex-husband Joe Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage in July 2023.

Though rumors swirled their relationship crumbled because the True Blood actor, 48, wanted kids while she had no desire to be an "old mom," he shot down that narrative.

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he explained in an interview. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

The Magic Mike star insisted the split happened because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

