Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Butt in Thong Bikini as She Soaks Up the Sun: Photos
Sofía Vergara soaked up the sunshine in an Instagram post from Saturday, April 12. The Modern Family alum posed as she lay on her stomach. She wore a black thong bikini, which accentuated her exposed butt.
The actress captioned her photo in Spanish, “Ya casi llega el verano protégete con Toty, which translates to, “Summertime is almost here! Protect yourself with Toty.”
Vergara launched her suncare brand Toty in June 2023, telling a news outlet that the brand was named after a nickname she had been given as a little girl.
The actress’ vision for her beauty care line may expand, the star hinted. “I want to create a brand that has it all. Lips, body makeup that has sun protection, that doesn't get on your clothes, and that you can put on your chest every day to even out. The dream is big, but we have to start little by little,” she revealed to People.
Though the 52-year-old’s cheeky photo was to promote Toty, she is no stranger to posting thirst traps. The Griselda star has been confident in her curved physique for some time. She often shares throwback pictures of herself in bikinis.
Vergara’s fans still can’t believe how ageless she truly is. “She’s been fine her entire life,” one commented on her racy thong post.
“Youthful appearance,” added another.
“Absolutely stunning!” a third exclaimed.
While Vergara continues to stun in her toned body, a source close to the multi-talented actress revealed the star is focused on her career after her divorce from Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello.
“Not unlike her famous miniseries character Griselda, respect is so much more important to Sofía than romance,” the insider spilled. “And finding a new life partner just isn’t what’s driving her right now.”
The confidant added: “That doesn't mean she isn't willing to go on a date or flirt with a guy at a party, but Sofía is a 'Type A' personality who insists on being taken seriously.”
Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce in 2024 due to “irreconcilable differences.”
The Hot Pursuit actress later commented on the split, detailing what led to their demise. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she said.