Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Butt in Thong Bikini as She Soaks Up the Sun: Photos

Vergara launched her suncare brand Toty in June 2023, telling a news outlet that the brand was named after a nickname she had been given as a little girl.

The actress’ vision for her beauty care line may expand, the star hinted. “I want to create a brand that has it all. Lips, body makeup that has sun protection, that doesn't get on your clothes, and that you can put on your chest every day to even out. The dream is big, but we have to start little by little,” she revealed to People.