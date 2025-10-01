Sofía Vergara Says She's 'Single and Having Fun' Months After Sparking Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara is living it up, proving that the single life suits her well two years after her divorce. "I’m single again and having fun,” Vergara, 53, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, October 1. “I’m not really looking for anything right now, I’m just trying to have my options open.”

Sofía Vergara Is 'Single and Having Fun'

Source: MEGA 'Modern Family' actress Sofía Vergara isn't 'in a hurry' to find love again after her 2023 divorce.

The Modern Family star admitted she wasn’t “in a hurry” to find love again following her July 2023 divorce from Joe Manganiello because she was “picky,” adding, “Eventually, I’d like to have someone who’s in tune with what I do and my age.” Vergara sparked romance rumors with 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady last summer when they were spotted getting cozy while on a yacht in Ibiza, Spain. Although the star-studded event was filled with A-listers, including Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell and Colman Domingo, Brady, 48, and Vergara ended up sitting together – and not by accident, according to sources.

Sofía Vergara Sparked Romance Rumors With Tom Brady

Source: MEGA; @tombrady/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady were spotted getting cozy last summer in Ibiza, Spain.

“Their cozy-looking seating arrangement wasn’t happenstance,” the insider shared at the time. “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.” Brady and Vergara’s romance reportedly fizzled out shortly after the party. According to columnist Rob Shuter's Substack, a source spilled, "There was no flirtation. No chemistry. Nothing. They didn’t even exchange numbers."

Sofía Vergara Has Been Married Twice

Source: MEGA Sofiá Vergara shares one son with her first husband.

The Griselda actress has been married twice in the past. She was married to Manganiello, 48, from 2015 to 2023, and to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, from 1991 to 1993. She and Gonzalez share a son, Manolo.

Sofía Vergara Isn't in a Rush to Get Married Again

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara is enjoying the single life.