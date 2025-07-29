or
Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady Had 'No Chemistry' When They Sat Together on Yacht, Insider Claims After Stars Sparked Dating Rumors

Composite photo of Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady
Source: mega;@tombrady/instagram

Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady reportedly haven't spoken since their yacht outing.

July 29 2025, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady were over before they even began!

Though the stars sparked dating rumors a few weeks ago when they were photographed sitting next to each other on a yacht, an insider insisted the gossip was all hearsay.

'There Was No Flirtation'

Image of an insider claimed Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady didn't flirt while sitting next to each other on a yacht earlier this month.
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

An insider claimed Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady didn't flirt while sitting next to each other on a yacht earlier this month.

According to columnist Rob Shuter's Substack, a source spilled, "They haven’t spoken since the party."

"They didn’t even have a real conversation," the insider explained. "There was no flirtation. No chemistry. Nothing. They didn’t even exchange numbers."

The source claimed they both "laughed off the rumors" and are "just not each other’s type."

Following the dating speculation, a news outlet claimed the retired NFL player, 47, wasn't that into Vergara, 53, because she was "too old" for him — something his rep denied.

"Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," his rep assured.

Is Sofía Vergara Dating Douglas Chabbott?

Image of the actress has sparked romance rumors with Douglas Chabbott.
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

The actress has sparked romance rumors with Douglas Chabbott.

At the time the rumors were swirling, the brunette bombshell was also spotted getting close with a man named Douglas Chabbott.

In an Instagram video from July 1, she was seen dancing closely with Chabbott, who had his hands on her waist. Vergara then turned to face him, and the two danced for a few seconds before he spun her around. Their faces came close together until she moved, threw her hand up and told the person filming, "Wait! Wait!"

Chabbott's hand remained on the small of her back when the clip ended.

"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" the Modern Family alum wrote in the caption of her post. "❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection."

Sofia Vergara

Image of Vergara first sparked dating rumors with Chabbott in May.
Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Vergara first sparked dating rumors with Chabbott in May.

Just one day before her post, the mother-of-one was spotted on a dinner date with the businessman, who lifted her up and kissed the star on her cheek, as seen in a photo obtained by a news outlet.

The two first sparked dating buzz in May when they were seen together in Cannes, France. She even gave him a shout-out in a social media upload, where they were out with Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion.

Tom Brady's Relationship With Model Irina Shayk

Image of a source claimed the former NFL player is still seeing Irina Shayk.
Source: mega

A source claimed the former NFL player is still seeing Irina Shayk.

Meanwhile, Brady has still been romantically linked to Irina Shayk, 39, whom he reportedly reconnected with this year after their former fling fizzled out.

"Irina is extremely private," a source told a publication. "She has never courted the spotlight and it suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well. But they are seeing each other; they're hanging out."

"It's all a little cloak and dagger so that they can avoid the attention and the pressure of being a couple in the public eye. That was an issue for them in the past, and it pushed them to split up. They're trying it again but this time around they agreed to fly under the radar," the source explained. "It's all very no strings attached as well, which is another reason they don't want to flaunt what they've got going on."

