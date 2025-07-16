Sofía Vergara’s Sister Sandra Joins 'Selling Sunset' for Season 9
Get ready for some serious real estate drama! Sandra Vergara, sister of actress Sofía Vergara, officially joins the cast of Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset for Season 9.
On July 14, Netflix made the exciting announcement that Sandra will be a new realtor at the Oppenheim Group, the Los Angeles powerhouse known for its high-stakes listings. "Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists," Sandra promised. "There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming."
Sandra is no stranger to the spotlight. She has previously worked as a Los Angeles correspondent for People (the TV Show!)* and has acted in shows like CSI, The Bold and the Beautiful and Nip/Tuck. Her career began on E! alongside RuPaul, and now she's stepping into the competitive world of luxury real estate. "The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," she shared.
With a reputation for high-energy personality and a discerning eye for design, Sandra is ready to make her mark. "I've always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked," she explained. "I'd seen Selling Sunset and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it's a whole different level of excitement."
The ninth season will see Sandra joining returning favorites like Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi and the Oppenheim twins, Jason and Brett.
Following the intense drama from Season 8, creator Adam DiVello hinted that the upcoming season will dive right back into the tumultuous dynamics of the group. "There was a lot of strife in the office and a lot of hurt feelings, so we pick up and try to get past that as quickly as possible and into new stories," DiVello noted.
While an official release date for season 9 remains under wraps, fans have been buzzing ever since Smith teased the return in a TikTok post back in November 2024.
However, filming hit a snag in January due to the Los Angeles wildfires, with Jason noting the need to pause production to assist affected victims.
Fans can expect the ongoing drama, particularly between Chrishell and Nicole. "I have very strong feelings about her that I stand 10 toes down on," the soap opera star stated.
Yet, as a savvy businesswoman, she also hinted at the potential for reconciliation, saying, "if you are going to pay me a ton of money to go say it to her face, then write the check."
For now, fans can catch up on all the real estate escapades, streaming Seasons 1 through 8 of Selling Sunset on Netflix.