Sofía Vergara’s Sister Sandra Joins 'Selling Sunset' for Season 9

Sandra is no stranger to the spotlight. She has previously worked as a Los Angeles correspondent for People (the TV Show!)* and has acted in shows like CSI, The Bold and the Beautiful and Nip/Tuck. Her career began on E! alongside RuPaul, and now she's stepping into the competitive world of luxury real estate. "The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," she shared.

With a reputation for high-energy personality and a discerning eye for design, Sandra is ready to make her mark. "I've always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked," she explained. "I'd seen Selling Sunset and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it's a whole different level of excitement."