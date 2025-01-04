Politics Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla Cybertruck at Hotel in Las Vegas Had 'No Animosity' Toward President-Elect Donald Trump, FBI Agent Claims Source: MEGA Matthew Alan Livelsberger's body was identified in the burnt Tesla Cybertruck.

Was Matthew Alan Livelsberger’s display in front of Donald Trump’s Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day not a dig at him? According to Spencer Evans, who is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division, shared that coming after the president-elect was likely not Livelsberger’s goal.

Source: MEGA Matthew Alan Livelsberger blew up the Tesla Cybertruck in front of Donald Trump's Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Livelsberger also held no animosity toward President-elect Donald Trump,” Evans said of the former soldier — who blew himself up in a Tesla Cybertruck at the entrance of the Republican’s establishment. Evans claimed the FBI’s investigation, along with a consultation with the Army, determined that Livelsberger likely had post-traumatic stress disorder. He added that there were potential “family issues or personal grievances in his own life that may have been contributing factors.”

Despite the Cybertruck explosion and the alleged terrorist attack that occurred in New Orleans that killed 14 people on Bourbon Street happening on the same day, Evans noted they have yet to find a strong connection between the two incidents. The only link investigators have found is that both suspects rented their vehicles from the same company.

Source: MEGA 'He posted a lot of political messages on social media that made some of us uncomfortable,' a soldier who served with Livelsberger said.

Though Evans did not share much insight on Livelsberger’s motives, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said investigators found messages on the former military man’s phone seemingly related to the incident. In one letter, Livelsberger told his “fellow service members, veterans and all Americans” that it is time to “wake up” to the “weak” government that “only serves to enrich themselves.”

Livelsberger elaborated in another musing. “We are the United States of America, the best country ... to ever exist, but right now, we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse,” he allegedly penned. “This was not a terrorist attack. It was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives. ... I need to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

Source: MEGA Matthew Alan Livelsberger rented a Tesla Cybertruck and drove from Colorado to Las Vegas before blowing it up.

Liverlsberger’s actions came as a shock to those around him, as one soldier who served with him said he was “not a violent person.” Another colleague recalled Liverlsberger frequently expressing his views online, noting posts as were “patriotic” and very pro-military, but they sometimes would reflect political differences.

Source: MEGA Matthew Alan Livelsberger described the U.S. government as 'weak and 'only serves to enrich themselves' on his phone.

“He posted a lot of political messages on social media that made some of us uncomfortable,” they shared.