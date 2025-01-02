Driver of Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Las Vegas Hotel 'Loved' Donald Trump, Uncle Claims

"He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country,” Dean told outlets. “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty."

The uncle also had serious questions about the equipment Matthew allegedly used to make the truck explode, which included rudimentary fireworks and camping fuels.

"Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel. He was what you might call a ‘super soldier.’ If you ever read about the things he was awarded and the experience he had, some of it doesn’t make sense when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient.’ His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military."