Driver of Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Las Vegas Hotel 'Loved' Donald Trump, Uncle Claims
A U.S. Army soldier, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, allegedly detonated a Tesla Cybertruck explosion in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, causing injuries to seven individuals.
Matthew's uncle, Dean Livelsberger, claimed his nephew was a fervent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump and a proud member of the armed forces.
Dean described his nephew as a "super soldier" with a deep love for his country and a strong admiration for the MAGA movement.
Matthew, a Green Beret with a notable military career, had dedicated years to serving in the Special Forces.
"He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country,” Dean told outlets. “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty."
The uncle also had serious questions about the equipment Matthew allegedly used to make the truck explode, which included rudimentary fireworks and camping fuels.
"Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel. He was what you might call a ‘super soldier.’ If you ever read about the things he was awarded and the experience he had, some of it doesn’t make sense when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient.’ His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military."
Dean added that his nephew could have constructed an explosive device similar to the one used during the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma.
"He could have fashioned a bomb that would have obliterated half of that hotel if he seriously wanted to hurt others," the uncle revealed. "Think of Oklahoma City… [Timothy McVeigh] was just a normal soldier. Not a Tier 1 operator like Matt."
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters his department concluded Matthew drove the truck, which was rented on the app Turo, from Colorado to Nevada before Wednesday's explosion.
The sheriff told the media Thursday, January 2, that he would wait for dental records to confirm the identity of the body in the Cybertruck. He did divulge the body was burned badly, but the tattoos on the corpse matched those of the suspect.
The former soldier's I.D. was also found inside the vehicle, along with several firearms.