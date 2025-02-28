NEWS Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Butt in Sizzling Workout Selfie Source: MEGA Fitness influencer Sommer Ray shared a sizzling workout selfie, showcasing her sculpted backside.

Article continues below advertisement

Sommer Ray is turning heads once again! The fitness influencer took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her peachy backside while working out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram Sommer Ray showed off her toned booty in a workout selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

For her workout session, Ray wore a beige sports bra and military green lounge shorts, which were hiked up just enough to highlight her toned glutes. She then kept it simple, going make-up free as she sported a wide animal-print headband and a rose gold scrunchie. “gym rat 4 life 🫶🏻,” Ray captioned the video. Naturally, her fans flooded the comments section. “You look beautiful,” one follower gushed, while another added, “You sweet like sugar, queen 👑 👏👏.” “This is your lane, Sommer! Stay in it!” a third encouraged.

Article continues below advertisement

“Greatest glutes ever ❤️,” a fourth raved. While most fans were fixated on her toned physique, one admirer couldn’t help but notice another feature. “I know most people are looking at her booty, but she really does have the prettiest green eyes I've ever seen. 🫶🏻😍💚💚,” they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram The fitness guru wore beige sports bra and green shorts while posing in a home gym.

Article continues below advertisement

With over 20 million followers on Instagram (plus an extra 3 million on her backup account), Ray has built a fitness empire — but unlike others, she’s all about keeping things natural. She credits her sculpted figure to good genes, a clean diet and years of grinding in the gym. Since she started lifting weights when she was young, she competed in bodybuilding competitions at just 16 years old.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” she told Forbes in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sommer Ray credits her fit body to good genes, a healthy diet and hard work.

Article continues below advertisement

Ray has also been vocal about her stance against plastic surgery, saying she wants to inspire women to embrace a “healthy, natural lifestyle.” “I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress recently launched a plant-based beauty supplement, which is available at Target.