Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Butt in Sizzling Workout Selfie
Sommer Ray is turning heads once again!
The fitness influencer took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her peachy backside while working out.
For her workout session, Ray wore a beige sports bra and military green lounge shorts, which were hiked up just enough to highlight her toned glutes. She then kept it simple, going make-up free as she sported a wide animal-print headband and a rose gold scrunchie.
“gym rat 4 life 🫶🏻,” Ray captioned the video.
Naturally, her fans flooded the comments section.
“You look beautiful,” one follower gushed, while another added, “You sweet like sugar, queen 👑 👏👏.”
“This is your lane, Sommer! Stay in it!” a third encouraged.
“Greatest glutes ever ❤️,” a fourth raved.
While most fans were fixated on her toned physique, one admirer couldn’t help but notice another feature.
“I know most people are looking at her booty, but she really does have the prettiest green eyes I've ever seen. 🫶🏻😍💚💚,” they penned.
With over 20 million followers on Instagram (plus an extra 3 million on her backup account), Ray has built a fitness empire — but unlike others, she’s all about keeping things natural.
She credits her sculpted figure to good genes, a clean diet and years of grinding in the gym. Since she started lifting weights when she was young, she competed in bodybuilding competitions at just 16 years old.
“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” she told Forbes in an interview.
Ray has also been vocal about her stance against plastic surgery, saying she wants to inspire women to embrace a “healthy, natural lifestyle.”
“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less,” she explained.
Beyond fitness, Ray has stepped into the business world, launching Imaraïs Beauty — a plant-based supplement brand focused on skin, hair and sexual health. Created alongside supplement industry veteran Aaron Hefter, the products are now available nationwide at Target and online.
“The launch of Imaraïs Beauty at Target is a dream come true,” she shared. “We’ve worked tirelessly to create products that deliver real results with plant-based ingredients, and now we’re making them more accessible than ever. I’m excited for Target shoppers across the country to experience the benefits of ingestible beauty and join our mission to feel confident and radiant from the inside out.”