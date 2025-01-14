or
Olivia Ponton Flaunts Her Sandy Butt Cheeks and Toned Abs in Hot String Bikini: See the Drool-Worthy Photos

Olivia Ponton has been blessing her followers with several bikini photos recently.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Another day, another series of stunning snaps from Olivia Ponton!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday, January 13, with a carousel of images showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body.

"Consider this a cameo 🎀," Ponton captioned her post, which featured several photos of the blonde beauty posing by the ocean in a two-piece string swimsuit.

Tagging Turks and Caicos as her location, Ponton appeared to freshly emerge from the water with wet hair and skin as she soaked up the sunshine on the tropical island.

In some of the pictures, Ponton put her fresh tan lines on full display by pulling down the sides of her bikini bottoms to expose her hips.

One alluring image showcased her backside, as sand could be seen covering her butt cheeks while she walked into the bright blue water.

A different photo featured the social media star holding the book Twisted Hate by Ana Huang in front of her face, which likely explained the "cameo" reference in her post's caption after news broke on January 9 that the author's Twisted series — which includes novels Twisted Love, Twisted Games, Twisted Hate and Twisted Lies — was being turned into a Netflix adaptation.

Perhaps this was Ponton shooting her shot at her next acting gig after her brief appearance in the highly publicized movie It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover's hit book under the same name.

In the comments section of Ponton's post, friends and fans gushed over the Victoria's Secret model's flawless features.

"YES. Keep them coming," DJ and influencer Alexandra "Xandra" Pohl wrote after drooling over her best friend's body in different bikini photos shared one day prior.

"Ur [sic] so perfect," internet personality Ella Grace Mendelsohn expressed, while TikTok star Alix Earle added, "hey so, OMG," and famed gynnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne declared: "Oh yes."

"OLIVIA so hot," a fan exclaimed, as another admirer penned, "real life mermaid."

Ponton's recent relaxation in warm weather comes as she escapes the cold winter in New York City, where she currently resides.

In an upload shared earlier this month, the content creator bundled up while posing in the snow and wearing a blue sweater with white pants.

"A gentle pause in a city that never sleeps❄️🚕," Ponton captioned the post, as she accessorized her outfit with a pink headband and gold earrings.

The model had soft pink lipstick on, while her rosy cheeks were accentuated by the frigid temperatures.

