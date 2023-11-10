Hollywood Producer's Son Was Acting 'Weird' Before Being Arrested for Suspected Murder, Neighbors Claim

The investigation into the gruesome discovery began when authorities found the dismembered female torso near a dumpster in Encino on Wednesday morning. The human remains have yet to be identified.

Thanks to video evidence from the scene and vehicle information, the Los Angeles Police Department was led to Haskell Jr.'s home in Tarzana. Upon searching the residence, officers allegedly discovered evidence linking Haskell Jr. to the crime, including blood evidence.

Haskell Jr. was subsequently booked on one count of suspicion of murder. Authorities were able to track him down and make the arrest at the Topanga Mall. The arrest comes amidst the mysterious disappearance of Haskell Jr.'s wife and in-laws.