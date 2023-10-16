'One Life to Live' Star Sonia Satra's New Book Is 'About Helping People Find the Clarity and Courage They Need to Go After Their Most Desired Goals'

"This book is about helping people find the clarity and courage they need to go after their most desired goals. I really believe that everyone has a gift or something to share with the world, and it’s truly my passion to help them go do it. This book includes a seven-step Mindset Reset process to help guide you through your goals. Additionally, I cover 12 superpowers that are necessary to achieve goals such as confidence, creativity, patience and persistence — and these all have tips and tricks to help you on the journey," the 55-year-old, who previously starred on Guiding Light and One Life to Live, exclusively tells OK! about her new book, What If It Were Easy: Using Movement & Mindset to Create Success in Life, Love, and Business, which releases on Tuesday, October 17.

"The one thing that makes this very different than other motivational books is that it harnesses the power of movement to help you achieve your goals. When you move, a variety of things happen in your brain and nervous system that make you more creative, focused, better at problem solving and making decisions; it taps the motivation center of your brain. You actually become more motivated when you move. Videos are included that you can access with a simple QR code, and I guide you every step of the way through this Mindset and Movement process. It’s a win-win — you’ll get a fit mind and a fit body as you move your way to success," she adds.