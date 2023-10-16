'One Life to Live' Star Sonia Satra's New Book Is 'About Helping People Find the Clarity and Courage They Need to Go After Their Most Desired Goals'
After appearing on various soap operas, Sonia Satra is on a mission to teach everyone about how to reach personal attainable goals while using movement and working the mind.
"This book is about helping people find the clarity and courage they need to go after their most desired goals. I really believe that everyone has a gift or something to share with the world, and it’s truly my passion to help them go do it. This book includes a seven-step Mindset Reset process to help guide you through your goals. Additionally, I cover 12 superpowers that are necessary to achieve goals such as confidence, creativity, patience and persistence — and these all have tips and tricks to help you on the journey," the 55-year-old, who previously starred on Guiding Light and One Life to Live, exclusively tells OK! about her new book, What If It Were Easy: Using Movement & Mindset to Create Success in Life, Love, and Business, which releases on Tuesday, October 17.
"The one thing that makes this very different than other motivational books is that it harnesses the power of movement to help you achieve your goals. When you move, a variety of things happen in your brain and nervous system that make you more creative, focused, better at problem solving and making decisions; it taps the motivation center of your brain. You actually become more motivated when you move. Videos are included that you can access with a simple QR code, and I guide you every step of the way through this Mindset and Movement process. It’s a win-win — you’ll get a fit mind and a fit body as you move your way to success," she adds.
In the tome, Satra speaks about her revolutionary Moticise™ program, "which is the combination of movement and mindset known and accessible to more people. It is such a powerful tool to help people accomplish goals and get moving, too," she says. "So many of people sit behind computers and Zoom calls all day, and it’s not healthy. This provides a purpose beyond 'I should exercise.' Now, you can gain ideas, strategies and confidence while moving, and an unexpected win is many people who don’t like exercise like Moticise because they are thinking and imagining how to create success instead of how many more reps they need to do."
"The Mindset Reset process was designed to do with exercise. You can walk, run, spin, or do the aerobic programs I have created that match specific movements with mindset. This seven-step process is all centered around achieving a meaningful goal. While exercise enhances the Mindset Reset process, and that is what I would recommend, you can also follow the steps without the movement and still benefit," she adds.
The actress, who never set out to write a book to begin with, hopes to inspire people to "really go for their big, meaningful goals. Second, I want people to learn this seven-step strategy to help make those goals happen," she shares. "I’m excited to introduce the idea of using physical exercise to tap into your body intelligence, maximize your creativity and increase your motivation."
The whole writing process was challenging for Satra, as she had to keep "fine tuning" the information.
"I wrote three very different drafts of this manuscript," she says. "The next most difficult part was pressing the button and sending the final, final draft to the publisher for print. That was the moment it became very real. It’s a vulnerable process to put your ideas and life stories out in the world. At the same time, I share many other client victories that are so inspiring. Ultimately, my goal is to help others and that is what I truly hope will happen with this book."
It all started when the soap opera star started using movement "back when I was acting," she recalls.
"After I left Guiding Light, I had a terrible case of imposter syndrome. I became overwhelmed by the fear that people would realize I didn’t know how to act and I would lose everything. Well, I embodied that belief, and after 1.5 years, I didn’t get a single job and was on the brink of losing everything! So, I started running and using mindset tools like visualization, powerful questions and affirmations. Within three weeks, I booked a national commercial, and three months later, I got the call to play Psycho Nurse Barbara on One Life to Live," she recalls. "Years later, I came up with the idea of Moticise while I was running on a treadmill. That was when I started to research and learn how powerful exercise was for the brain and in helping you accomplish goals."
After going through some tough times herself, Satra loves to help other people thrive.
"I get giddy when my clients have success. I will literally jump up and down when they achieve their goals. I believe so much in what people are capable of. I also appreciate how much support and guidance can make a difference in one’s ability to overcome fears, change beliefs and achieve their greatest potential. I think when we are living our best lives, the world is a better place and that gets me out of bed in the morning," she says.
Though Satra isn't thinking about writing a second book just yet, she is "open and ready for the next adventure."
"In the meantime, I’m focusing on speaking and bringing Moticise to more corporate events and conferences. I’d also like to do some retreats and combine everything I do: Coaching, Moticise, Sphinx Code readings and Moti-adventures," she explains. "I feel really happy, excited and so grateful. In many ways, it seems like all of my life experiences have been building for this time. My family is also doing well so I have the time, space and freedom to focus on me right now. And I feel extremely lucky to be living my purpose."
She concludes, "When I visualize my future, I like to see my business is thriving and I’m speaking and coaching all around the world. Moticise is growing and becoming a popular practice. Clients are continuing to achieve great things. On a personal note, I continue to travel with my family, seek fun adventures and scale new mountains — Everest Base Camp is next on the list."
