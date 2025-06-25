Sonja Morgan Denies Being Banned From SoulCycle: 'I Don't Like Attention'
Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan denied she was reportedly banned from SoulCycle for making out with a man in the front row.
During the latest episode of “Cult of Body & Soul,” one former instructor claimed Morgan used to take classes at the East 63rd Street studio in New York City near where she resided, adding she would talk throughout the class and be disruptive.
'Never in the Front Row'
The instructor noted she was politely requested to “tone it down” after class, but she got argumentative, asking if they knew who she was. This led to her allegedly being banned from the facility. Morgan exclusively told OK! she was “never in the front row of SoulCycle.”
'I've Nver Been Approached by a SoulCycle Instructor'
“I don’t say, ‘Do you know who I am?’ ever,” she continued. “Quite the opposite. I don’t like attention.”
Morgan, who has been vocal about her charitable causes since first appearing on RHONY, said she likes to “use” her position to “help others, children, animals, artists, the LGBTQ community and the vulnerable.”
“I’ve never been approached by a SoulCycle instructor,” she continued. “I have a very good relationship with SoulCycle. Many of my friends are loyal customers at many of their locations.”
'I Think It's Terrible'
“I think it’s terrible when people use other people’s long, hard work to highlight themselves selfishly for short-term gain,” she concluded.
Morgan, who is no longer on the Bravo series, previously dished to OK! in June 2024 about selling her iconic townhouse in the Big Apple.
“I'm an empty nester, and the house is being sold. I just auctioned it off. I got half of what I should've gotten, but I don't care. At this point in my life, I don't need the house. I'll always be a New Yorker. But I don't need all that," she dished.
'I Don't Need to Keep the House'
"My daughter used to come home with friends from her boarding school and from college, and now that's not happening," Morgan explained of what inspired her to get rid of her home. "When she was in Philly or when she was at boarding school, she would bring people over. It's always nice to have parties, but I don't need to keep the house just for my friends."
Morgan departed RHONY after Season 13 when Bravo overhauled the entire cast. She last starred on Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake in 2023 alongside costar Luann de Lesseps.