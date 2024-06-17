Sonja Morgan Gives Major Life Update After Putting Iconic New York Townhouse Up for Auction
Sonja Morgan is booked and busy in her latest chapter of her life.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum recently bid farewell to her iconic Upper East Side townhouse and has been focused on bringing her successful Sonja in Your City tour all around the country.
Morgan spoke exclusively with OK! at the Boston hotspot 1928 Beacon Hill, where she hosted Sonja's Supper Club, about selling her Manhattan mansion, being on tour and how her dating life is going while on the road.
"I'm an empty nester, and the house is being sold. I just auctioned it off," the Bravo star spilled about the property and her daughter, Quincy Morgan, moving to California. "I got half of what I should've gotten, but I don't care. At this point in my life, I don't need the house. I'll always be a New Yorker. But I don't need all that."
"My daughter used to come home with friends from her boarding school and from college, and now that's not happening," Morgan explained of the change. "When she was in Philly or when she was at boarding school, she would bring people over. It's always nice to have parties, but I don't need to keep the house just for my friends."
The Crappie Lake star doesn't have time to take care of a home, as she's dazzling audiences with her one-woman show. "I'm a Sagittarius. I like to travel," she noted of her schedule. "I fly in and fly out. I did three shows sold out in Pittsburgh. I flew out the next morning and did two shows sold out in Chicago. It's going great."
However, she may have a favorite city thus far. "I always feel at home here," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star said of Beantown, where she hosted numerous events during her trip. "One of the streets has my name because my family goes all the way back to Massachusetts."
"I married, as you know, into the Adams family. My daughter's name is Quincy Adams Morgan," the socialite said of her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan, whom she split from in 2006 after tying the knot in 1998.
No matter how jam-packed her schedule is, Morgan has always found time for her love life. "The guy I've been dating now, I've been dating him for more than a year. He doesn't live in the city," the blonde beauty quickly teased about the current man she's spending time with.