Bravo Looking To Bring Back Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon & Dorinda Medley For 'RHONY Legacy': Report

News of the new show on its way into production comes months after Andy Cohen made the announcement that the beloved series would be split into two shows, one being the reboot with an entirely new cast and the other show being with a group of former cast members.

"You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY," the executive producer said of the decision. "We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."