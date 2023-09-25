Luann De Lesseps Gushes Over How 'Proud' She Is of 'Crappie Lake' Success and Revamped Cabaret Show
Countess Luann De Lesseps is heading back on the road!
After launching Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and filming the next season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of New York City star is gearing up to bring her ultra-successful cabaret show to new cities across America starting on October 5.
De Lesseps chats exclusively with OK! about her pride over the success of the Bravo spin-off series, how she's revamped her beloved cabaret act and if she'll be releasing new music soon.
"It's a dream job to be able to do what I love, and then to be able to help this town and work with the mayor to leave long-lasting things behind," the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer said of venturing to Benton Il with Morgan. "There were so many things we accomplished that we're very proud of. When we arrived we didn't know these people from Adam, and we just fell in love with them."
"They're just wonderful. People from a small town with a lot of heart," she explains. "I hope we can continue doing this with small towns everywhere."
For now, De Lesseps is focused on visiting bigger cities to share the glitz and glamour of her one-woman show, Countess Cabaret. "I always change up the music and change up my show. It's grown so much," the Bravo star says about the new set.
"We realized the guests weren't paying attention the minute I went off stage," she explains of how the new show differs from her original Countess & Friends. "We realized that they were there to see me. It's all my own now. It's all pop culture, comedy, and cabaret. Almost like if you were in my living room and you're on this ride with me."
"I work really hard on my show. I just have the best time. I think people can see that I enjoy myself doing what I do," De Lesseps notes. "People come dressed in their Jovani dresses and their statement necklaces. They show up for me, and then they go out together because they have a common thread: the Housewives. It's sweet."
While not giving too much away, the former model also teased that we may be able to expect a new single from the Countess sooner rather than later.
"I'm working on a new song with Bruce Roberts for the new tour right now," she spills.