Sophia Bush's Bikini Top Nearly Falls Off While Vacationing With Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris: Photo
Sophia Bush almost had a nip slip while cuddling up with her girlfriend.
The One Tree Hill alum, 42, slid her bikini top off her shoulders and showed some cleavage during a trip to Detroit, Mich.
The actress donned a ribbed black bikini top, paired with a rainbow choker and a stack of gold necklaces. She also accessorized with several gold rings, brown sunglasses and a blue "DYC" baseball cap.
The TV star relaxed on a beach chair as her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, hugged her from the side. The soccer star showed off a sleeve of tattoos while sporting a red hat and several gold chokers.
Bush's Monday, June 9, photo dump featured several moments from her trip to Michigan to attend the Summit Series event, a gathering of creators in the art, architecture, music and advocacy space. Her schedule included a conversation about "the future of connection" with Ev Williams. She took the stage in casual blue jeans, dressed up with a brown blazer and black booties.
The activist later "showcased [her] evolution from Ponyride to New Lab" and met with the founders of Union Heritage.
During downtime, she sunbathed at the DYC and fundraised for Pride with the Human Rights Campaign.
"We managed to have a pre-k-3 graduation and a major birthday too," Bush added to her Instagram caption. "I love this city."
Bush — who came out as queer in April 2024 — is outspoken about her passion for Pride. As a member of the HRC Board of Directors, she fights to make "equality, equity and liberation a reality for all LGBTQ+ people."
"We are building people power that cannot be ignored," she declared in a June 10 Instagram Reel.
When Did Sophia Bush Come Out as Queer?
The actress announced her sexuality in a personal essay for a publication, admitting how it may have taken 41 years, but she finally has "real joy."
"I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home," she wrote. "I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."
When Did Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Start Dating?
Bush and Harris started dating in October 2023. What started as a friendship quickly transformed into a relationship after both women endured breakups.
Bush was married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005-2006 and Grant Hughes from 2022-2023. Harris was wed to Ali Krieger from 2019-2023.