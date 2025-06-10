Sophia Bush's Bikini Top Nearly Falls Off While Vacationing With Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris: Photo

The actress donned a ribbed black bikini top, paired with a rainbow choker and a stack of gold necklaces. She also accessorized with several gold rings, brown sunglasses and a blue "DYC" baseball cap.

The TV star relaxed on a beach chair as her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, hugged her from the side. The soccer star showed off a sleeve of tattoos while sporting a red hat and several gold chokers.

Bush's Monday, June 9, photo dump featured several moments from her trip to Michigan to attend the Summit Series event, a gathering of creators in the art, architecture, music and advocacy space. Her schedule included a conversation about "the future of connection" with Ev Williams. She took the stage in casual blue jeans, dressed up with a brown blazer and black booties.

The activist later "showcased [her] evolution from Ponyride to New Lab" and met with the founders of Union Heritage.