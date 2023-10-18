Sophia Bush's Rumored New Flame Ashlyn Harris Removes 'Proud Wife' From Instagram Bio
Ashlyn Harris removed "proud wife" from her Instagram bio after her divorce from Ali Krieger — and amid rumors she and Sophia Bush are now an item.
Instead, the soccer star's profile reads, “Retired Professional Athlete 2x World Champion."
Harris and Krieger split on September 19 after nearly four years of marriage, while the actress, 41, filed for divorce in August from her husband of 13 months, Grant Hughes.
Prior to the shocking split, Bush celebrated their first milestone, writing, "Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband'...Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍."
On Tuesday, October 17, news broke that Harris and the One Tree Hill alum are seeing one another after their respective divorces — and they were even spotted getting cozy in New York City as of late.
“It’s very new,” a source told Page Six. “They are definitely a couple.”
According to an insider, Harris and Bush were on a double date with Stacy London and her girlfriend, Cat Yezbak, when they attended Chelsea Handler's show in the Big Apple.
“Ashlyn snuck into the theater wearing a mask to join Stacy, Cat and Sophia," a source told the outlet. “It wasn’t clear they were on a double date until Stacy moved over so Ashlyn could sit next to Sophia."
- Sophia Bush Is A Married Woman! Everything To Know About Her New Husband Grant Hughes
- Newly Engaged Sophia Bush Blames Failed Marriage To Chad Michael Murray On Being A 'Very Naïve 21-Year-Old Kid': 'I Literally Didn’t Have A Whole Brain'
- 'Pretty Wild' Alum Alexis Haines Reveals She's Dating Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Ex-Girlfriend Kris While In An Open Marriage With Husband Evan
Meanwhile, another source said the duo's romance didn't start until recently.
"After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” another source added. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”
"Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer,” the insider added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fortunately, it doesn't seem like Hughes is heartbroken over his ex moving on.
“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes, 41, told Page Six on Wednesday, October 18, after romance rumors continue to swirl.