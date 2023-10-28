Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Had 'Instant Chemistry' When They Met: 'They Bonded Over Their Breakups'
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' newfound love blossomed out of friendship.
After the pair first connected at the Cannes Lions Festival in June, the One Tree Hill actress, 41, and the former soccer player, 38, quickly confided in each other over their respective splits from Ali Krieger and Grant Hughes, and "the sparks flew," according to an insider.
"Both Sophia and Ashlyn insist they were pals at first, but by all accounts, it was instant chemistry. They have a lot in common," an insider explained of Bush and Harris' budding relationship.
"Ashlyn and Sophia are both starting over," the source added. "They bonded over their breakups — which is both bittersweet and exciting."
The former Saint Louis Athletica player officially split from her wife — with whom she shares son Ocean and daughter Sloane — of four years in September, while the Chicago P.D. star filed for divorce from her husband of only a year in August. "There's a lot of talk that they hooked up before leaving their partners," the insider alleged.
Although the timeline remains unclear, Harris' former spouse wants her to stay cautious. "It's debatable how Ali feels about her ex dating Sophia," a source noted. "She wants Ashlyn to be careful about introducing anyone new to the kids, so it's unlikely Sophia's met them yet."
Despite the past heartbreak, Bush and the athlete seem thrilled to enter this new chapter. "Sophia seems really happy," an insider explained. "It's all very new, but friends on both sides think the romance could go the distance."
Reports of a romance between the two began after Bush and Harris went on a double date with Stacy London and her girlfriend, Cat Yezbak, when they attended Chelsea Handler's show in New York City.
"Ashlyn snuck into the theater wearing a mask to join Stacy, Cat and Sophia," an eyewitness source claimed. "It wasn't clear they were on a double date until Stacy moved over so Ashlyn could sit next to Sophia."
According to two people in the new duo's inner circle, they are definitely an item. "After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago," the insider spilled.
"This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters," the source emphasized. "Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer."
