Article continues below advertisement
Sophia Bush, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X and More Stun at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards: Photos

JoJo Siwa, Sophia Bush and Lil Nas X
The biggest stars in TV, music and film stepped out to pay tribute to Pride.

By:

March 28 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

The stars stepped out to celebrate Pride at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 27.

JoJo Siwa, Victoria Justice, Sophia Bush and more sat in the audience as the organization awarded TV shows, music and games that honor the LGBTQ community.

Agatha All Along took home the trophy for Outstanding New Series due to its queer representation, while Doechii won Outstanding Music Artist for her advocacy and transparency as a bisexual artist.

Here are some of the LGBTQ celebs and allies that took the carpet to support the gay community.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa paid tribute to the trans community in a custom bedazzled outfit.

A mohawk with meaning: Siwa showed off her new hairstyle, with one side painted rainbow to match the Pride flag, and the other colored blue, pink and white to honor the transgender flag.

The former Dance Moms star wore a jacket that paid tribute to the trans community, with words spread across it such as "Trans rights are human rights" and "Protect trans kids." She bedazzled her ensemble with sparkly high-tops and rainbow detailing on her faux leather jacket and long jean shorts.

Cynthia Erivo

The actress, who identifies as queer and bisexual, had a deeper meaning behind her GLAAD Awards look.

The Wicked phenomenon channeled her inner Elphaba in a one-shoulder, belted black Dior dress with matching crystal Louboutin pumps. The star of the look was a colorful Dior Lady Art statement bag designed by African-American artist Mickalene Thomas, who is known for her designs that celebrate Black women.

The Broadway star received the organization’s Stephen F. Kolzak award for her advocacy and work in raising visibility for queer people in entertainment.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice was covered in florals in a long dress.

The Victorious alum sported head-to-toe florals in a stunning pale pink maxi dress.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X went full-blown rodeo chic.

The "Old Town Road" singer honored his country music legacy in a white cowboy hat, furry coat and black jeans with fringe detail.

Hannah Einbinder

The comedian went full glam in head-to-toe royal blue.

The Hacks star stunned in a long-sleeve royal blue dress with gold sandals.

Maren Morris

The 'Girl' singer kept things classy.

The country singer — who came out as bisexual in June 2024 — kept things simple in a white gown with a draped neckline, baring a small tattoo on her right bicep.

Doechii

Doechii thought out-of-the-box with an avant-garde bustier and skirt.

The "Denial Is A River" singer celebrated her win in a deconstructed Maison Margiela number, featuring a cream bustier and tiered skirt with visible stitching. She accessorized the look with a clever tape-measure necklace and distressed white sneakers.

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch looked ever-so-cool in a classic suit.

The actor looked dapper in a classic black suit with a floppy black bow tie.

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush brought the glamour to GLAAD in a sleek red gown.

The One Tree Hill alum — who came out as queer in April 2024 — rocked a deep red gown with a bedazzled bustier.

Josh Flagg & Candy Spelling

Double the style: The pair coordinated their looks for the GLAAD Awards.

The famous friends walked the red carpet side-by-side in coordinated black-and-white looks. Candy Spelling opted for a long-sleeve white shirt and trousers, paired with a neck tie and off-white coat, while Josh Flagg styled a classic suit with shades.

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson rocked a tailored pink suit, a nod to his daughter.

The Dawson's Creek star honored his 4-year-old daughter in a classic pink suit, telling Extra he wanted to celebrate a "girl dad color."

