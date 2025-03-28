Sophia Bush, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X and More Stun at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards: Photos

The stars stepped out to celebrate Pride at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 27.

JoJo Siwa, Victoria Justice, Sophia Bush and more sat in the audience as the organization awarded TV shows, music and games that honor the LGBTQ community.

Agatha All Along took home the trophy for Outstanding New Series due to its queer representation, while Doechii won Outstanding Music Artist for her advocacy and transparency as a bisexual artist.

Here are some of the LGBTQ celebs and allies that took the carpet to support the gay community.