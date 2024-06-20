Loud and Proud: 15 Stars Who Came Out in 2024 — From Sophia Bush to Maren Morris and More

On January 30, Amanda Tori Meating came out as trans during an exclusive interview with EW's "Quick Drag" podcast. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star considered herself non-binary before joining the show.

"[I was] in this environment for the first time where everyone's calling me Amanda and not my government name, and realizing how good that felt, and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity," Meating said, adding she had no idea if she was ready to call herself a transwoman amid her transition.