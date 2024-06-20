Loud and Proud: 15 Stars Who Came Out in 2024 — From Sophia Bush to Maren Morris and More
Amanda Tori Meating
On January 30, Amanda Tori Meating came out as trans during an exclusive interview with EW's "Quick Drag" podcast. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star considered herself non-binary before joining the show.
"[I was] in this environment for the first time where everyone's calling me Amanda and not my government name, and realizing how good that felt, and I started to feel a bit more comfortable in the reformation of my identity," Meating said, adding she had no idea if she was ready to call herself a transwoman amid her transition.
Bethany Antonia
Bethany Antonia came out publicly for the first time while calling out an internet user who sent her a racist message.
"Wait till they find out I'm g-- too..." said the House of the Dragon star on her Instagram Story.
The harasser's message read, "N----, you look like a piece of s---. It's a miracle they even included you in the trailer. But we don't care. I hope you accidentally die on set."
Chappell Roan
After previously identifying herself as q----, Chappell Roan revealed to her fans her authentic self during a show.
"Some s---'s changed… but, b----, I hope you're happy, cause I'm a l------ now!" the "Pink Pony Club" singer said.
Colin Grafton
Dancing on Ice star and pro figure skater Colin Grafton identified himself as g-- during his interview with Pink News.
"It’s been a long journey but now I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my orientation, and I want to let other people know that they should be proud of every part of themselves too," the former Team USA athlete said.
Daniel Bedingfield
Daniel Bedingfield opened up about his orientation during a show at the London Palladium before starting a new song.
"In my era, you had to be g-- or straight, or f--- you. I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved," Bedingfield shared. "I'm not very g--, but we were on a hot spring, sitting on a rock, missing her."
Jessica Madsen
After initially coming out as bisexual in June 2023, Jessica Madsen revealed she is q---- and in love with a woman. The Bridgerton star told her Instagram followers how "loud" and "proud" she is about her sexuality.
Lauv
Lauv said in 2023, "I'm g-- but I'm not g-- but I'm g--."
After exploring his sexuality, he revealed on TikTok that he is indeed a g-- and not a q----.
"I find myself wanting to be a lot more — I don’t want to think of intelligent ways to say this!" said Lauv. "I just find myself feeling a little bit more like this, and I would rather just f------ let it all fly."
The "I Like Me Better" hitmaker then released his first-ever love song about a boy, titled "Potential." It was reportedly the beginning of his "next, most authentic chapter" after coming out.
Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer
Drag performer Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer also came out as trans in her exclusive interview with EW in January.
"It’s something I’ve been pondering for myself for years," she shared, adding she would start using Cassie out of the show. "It’s now or never. I think this serves for me to be a voice for those that have persuaded themselves into not pursuing their truths and let time take over. It’s never too late to come out and live your true experience and be yourself and be authentic. There’s nothing like feeling loved in your own skin."
Maren Morris
After finalizing her divorce from Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris came out as bisexual when she greeted her followers with a "Happy pride" post on Instagram in June.
"Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," the caption read.
Matt Terry
The X Factor Season 13 winner Matt Terry has embraced his sexuality after feeling "afraid" for a long time. He spoke with G-- Times about his decision to reveal the truth about his orientation after initially keeping a relationship with a man a secret.
I said to him, ‘You’re not allowed to tell anyone about this’ and he loved me enough to do so.' It’s such a regret of mine, and I’m just really sorry," he revealed.
Terry created his track, "His Car," in order to share his story and truth with the world.
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp got real about her sexuality in her interview with Them. The Mean Girls star previously identified as bisexual before coming out as l------.
"I had privately been calling myself a l------, saying it to my friends, and I heard a couple comments that really hurt my feelings," she disclosed.
Rapp reportedly reconsidered sharing her orientation after having a negative experience.
She previously told The Hollywood Reporter what the process of identifying herself looked and felt like.
"It is so interesting that at the time I wasn’t even aware that what I was experiencing in my own personal life was actually exactly what I was doing onscreen," Rapp divulged. "I was in a relationship with a man, incredibly confused, unsure of myself, feeling so insecure in my acting. And I watched the scene the other day, and I was like, ‘Wow, I feel so lucky to have that.'"
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush shared two big items — about her q------ orientation and her relationship with Ashlyn Harris — in an essay for Glamour.
"I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024," she said in her emotional article. "But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history."
After finally sharing her sexuality, Bush said she "can finally breathe" after keeping the secret for so long.
Taylor Tomlinson
In her Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All standup special, Taylor Tomlinson told her fans she is bisexual.
"…Cause then someone's always like, 'F------ prove it. Here’s a picture of Margot Robbie, are you wet? Let me feel,'" said the late night host.
Zoe Lister-Jones
During the February 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Zoe Lister-Jones finally debuted her relationship with Sammi Cohen.
"I’m here, I’m q----, I have some fear but I’m working through it," she told The Hollywood Reporter afterward.