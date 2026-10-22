Sophia Culpo Says Watching 'Best Friend' Olivia Culpo Become a Mom Has Been 'Really Special': 'We're Growing Up Now'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 9:09 p.m. ET
Sophia Culpo grew up with older sister Olivia Culpo as her "best friend." Now, she's watching her enter a new chapter of motherhood.
During an exclusive conversation with OK! about her partnership with SVEDKA Vodka Water for the brand's Clearest Gameday Collection, the model and fashion influencer, 29, opens up about watching her older sister Olivia, 34, navigate motherhood, revealing why their close bond has made the experience especially meaningful.
"It's been really sweet," Sophia says of watching Olivia embrace motherhood following the birth of her and husband Christian McCaffrey's second child, son Roman Augustus. "Anybody who has sisters, you kind of have different relationships with each sister."
(Olivia and the NFL star are also parents to daughter Colette Annalise, whom they welcomed in July 2025.)
Sophia explains how her relationship with her oldest sister Aurora Culpo, 37, is different from the bond she shares with Olivia.
"Aurora was always kind of like my mom growing up because she was the oldest, so we had a different relationship, versus Olivia and I were more like friends," she says. "So we had that relationship where we would butt heads."
Aurora is also a mom, sharing son Remi, 7, and daughter Soleil, 5, with her ex-husband, Michael Bortone. She welcomed daughter Selene with fiancé Zac Duvernet in May 2026.
While Sophia has already experienced watching Aurora become a mother, seeing Olivia step into the role has brought a different perspective.
"I feel like she's really grown into being a mother," she shares. "It's so nice to see, especially because I think she's always wanted to be a mom, to see her have her first baby."
She continues, "My sister Aurora was like my mom, so to see her become a mom was like, 'Oh, yeah, I know you're good at this. You're great.' Seeing my best friend become a mom is really special because I feel like it's like, 'Oh, wow, we're growing up now.'"
Sophia Culpo Is Learning to Balance Privacy and Public Life
As Sophia's own life continues to evolve, she's also learned to take a different approach when sharing personal moments with her followers.
The influencer, who has built an audience around fashion, beauty and lifestyle content, admits finding the right balance between being authentic online and protecting her personal life has taken time.
"I kind of like a pendulum swing," she explains. "I went from one end of the spectrum, sharing everything and being really open, and then you go through something where you learn a hard lesson of, like, OK, maybe oversharing isn't the best, and it's definitely not the healthiest for your personal relationships."
"So then I kind of swung to the other end of the spectrum of really not sharing anything," she adds. "That's also unhealthy because then you're kind of stuck in a box that people put you in, when you should be living your own life, and just too much overthinking and too much caring about people's opinions."
"Everybody's a little different, but I feel like I finally kind of found a balance, and I've also learned to care less about people's opinions," she mentions.
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That mindset also applies to her relationships. Sophia went public with her boyfriend, private equity real estate professional John P. "JP" Calipari, in September, sharing a cozy photo of the pair on Instagram and affectionately referring to him as her "sweet midwestern boy."
For Sophia, the goal is to remain relatable without compromising her own well-being.
"Just having to find that balance of being authentic, being relatable, but not breaking down my own boundaries that I've learned to put up for my mental health and just my own sanity," she declares. "That took a lot of time to balance."
Sophia Culpo Reveals Her Game-Day Fashion Must-Haves
When it comes to fashion, Sophia is embracing a similarly confident approach — one that prioritizes personal style over following every trend.
The influencer recently teamed up with SVEDKA Vodka Water to debut the brand's Clearest Gameday Collection, a limited-edition lineup of transparent fashion and tailgating accessories inspired by the beverage's signature clear cans.
"It's all the things that I love. I love fashion, I love football, I love a good tailgate, and I love a good time," she tells OK!.
The collection puts a playful spin on stadium clear-bag policies, with pieces including an oversized transparent jersey, a fillable vest, an inflatable tailgate chair and footrest and a transparent suit with a built-in can holder.
When it comes to her own game-day style, Sophia prefers pairing sporty pieces with feminine touches — and she isn't giving up her heels anytime soon.
"I like to mix the sportiness with the feminine. I love the balance," she says. "Not that I'm opposed to sneakers, a sneaker can have its moment, but I'm a heel girl through and through."
Sophia also reveals denim is her biggest wardrobe weakness, joking her boyfriend has nicknamed her "Levi Strauss" because of her extensive jeans collection.
"It's not about the color. It's the fit, it's the wash," she details. "I can put an outfit together pretty quickly at this point. I've been doing a decade of rushing, so I feel like I can really whip something out of a hat."
The SVEDKA Vodka Water Clearest Gameday Collection became available October 9, with pieces priced between $4 and $90. The collection's see-through designs are inspired by the brand's four vodka water flavors: Strawberry, Peach, Lime and Pineapple.