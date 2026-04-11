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Christian McCaffrey Says 'Unbelievable' Wife Olivia Culpo Is 'the Backbone of Our Family' After Welcoming Baby Girl: 'She Makes Life Easy'

Composite photo of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.
Source: MEGA; @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on July 13, 2025.

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April 11 2026, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

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New dad Christian McCaffrey is soaking in every moment of fatherhood — and giving major credit to his wife, Olivia Culpo, for keeping their growing family grounded.

In an exclusive chat with OK! in line with his Sleep Number partnership, the San Francisco 49ers star opens up about life at home after welcoming their baby girl, revealing how seamlessly Culpo has stepped into motherhood.

"On the personal side, my wife is unbelievable — she's so good at planning everything and making sure things are exactly where they need to be," McCaffrey praises. "She makes my life so easy. With a newborn, it can be a lot, but she keeps it light and fun. She's really the backbone of our family."

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'Watching Her Be a Mom Is the Coolest Thing'

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Image of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot in June 2024.
Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot in June 2024.

The NFL standout added that one of the most rewarding parts of becoming a dad has been watching his partner embrace her new role.

"We make a very good team," he says. "One of my favorite parts about being a dad is seeing her as a mom. You never know how relationships change when you have kids, but watching her be a mom is just the coolest thing."

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Image of The San Francisco 49ers star said he and the model 'make a very good team.'
Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

The San Francisco 49ers star said he and the model 'make a very good team.'

While balancing fatherhood with a demanding football career might sound overwhelming, McCaffrey explains that preparation — and the right support system — makes all the difference.

"Just being proactive with everything and planning really well," he mentions. "On the football side, I have my routine and great trainers."

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Image of Christian McCaffrey sweetly admits Olivia Culpo 'makes life easy.'
Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Christian McCaffrey sweetly admits Olivia Culpo 'makes life easy.'

That routine also includes prioritizing rest — something the athlete says has become even more critical in this chapter of his life. Through his partnership with Sleep Number, McCaffrey emphasized the importance of recovery and quality sleep.

"Sleep is one of the most essential parts of an athlete's life," he acknowledged. "Sleep Number makes it so easy to take it seriously — you can design your bed exactly how you want it… all these things that help you maximize your recovery."

And it’s not just him who’s a fan.

"She loves it — honestly loves it," he reveals of Culpo. "She's a great sleeper, much better than I am. I'm a big napper too, so it's made her life a lot easier."

Still, even with less-than-perfect sleep, McCaffrey says there’s no slowing down when it comes to game day.

"Athletes are so in tune to their bodies because you're operating at such a high level," he shares. "When you don't sleep correctly, you definitely feel it… but once you're out on the field, you have a job to do and you go execute."

Christian McCaffrey Is Determined to Win a Super Bowl

Image of Christian McCaffrey wants nothing more than to win a Super Bowl.
Source: MEGA

Christian McCaffrey wants nothing more than to win a Super Bowl.

Looking ahead, the running back is already gearing up for the season, focusing on maintaining his fitness while giving his body time to recover.

"I'll start training pretty early — nothing extremely intense, but I like to stay in shape," he notes. "I have a great training staff… they make it easy to just follow the script and show up as prepared as possible."

As for what’s next, McCaffrey made one thing clear: bringing a championship home remains the ultimate goal.

"We have the best fans on the planet," he declares. "We love our fans, we want to win for them… we're doing everything under the sun to get back to where we want to be, and that's the Super Bowl."

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