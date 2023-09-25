Actress Sophia Loren, 89, Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery After Fall at Her Switzerland Home
Actress Sophia Loren was rushed to the hospital after she fell at her home in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, September 24.
According to a rep for the 89-year-old, she suffered several fractures, including to her femur and hip — however, the star is expected to make a full recovery.
The news was also posted on Loren's Instagram page for her restaurant, which is located in Florence, Italy.
“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," the statement, which was translated to English, read. "Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”
The Hollywood Reporter noted that Loren was supposed to open another restaurant in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday, September 26, in addition to receiving honorary citizenship from the city. Now, due to the fall, the two engagements are canceled for now.
According to the outlet, Loren's sons Carlo and Edoardo have been by her side at the hospital.
In 2020, Loren spoke out getting older in Hollywood.
“Sometimes when I say I’m 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20,” she told AARP for their December 2020/January 2021 issue.
“When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don’t ask, ‘Are you great?’ or ‘Are you beautiful?’ No! It’s how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That’s what matters,” the legendary starlet added. “Why change your body and be somebody else if you are happy inside? I never thought of that — never. I like what I have. I like me!”
The Oscar winner also shared more beauty secrets, including how her family keeps her young.
“My two sons each have two kids, but I’m far away [in Geneva, Switzerland], so we talk on the phone, send pictures,” she said. “I just try to have that moment of happiness during this pandemic, as we all wait for a better tomorrow.”
In the past few years, Loren has stayed out of the spotlight, though she did make an appearance at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2020 Netflix film The Life Ahead, in addition to being the subject of the Netflix documentary What Would Sophia Loren Do?