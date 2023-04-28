Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Stunning Figure in 'Baywatch' Swimsuit at Age 55: See Photos!
Just an icon being an icon, that's all.
Pamela Anderson nearly broke the internet upon the release of her swimwear collab with Frankies Bikinis. The collection offers a selection of must-have swimwear, but most notably, highlights the 55-year-old's unforgettable red Baywatch swimsuit from the '90s.
"After all… It’s about time," Anderson wrote in the caption of a post announcing the collection on Thursday, April 27.
"I have been so excited to share this with you — I’m horrible at keeping a secret," the model continued while sharing a series of stunning photos featuring herself striking drool-worthy poses in the flattering bathing suits.
"Time went so slowly," Anderson confessed, adding, "but today, after a long year, I can tell you all my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade."
"All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," the mother-of-two — who shares Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee — revealed, calling the experience "a dream come true."
"And who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove (@francescaaiello)," Anderson stated, paying a special thanks to Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello."
"She grew up before my eyes, with my boys — our story is authentic and unique," the former Playboy star expressed.
"Raw, fun & timeless… Available May 4th. Early access link in bio ✨," Anderson concluded, as she signed off on the campaign, writing: "🤍 P."
Aiello also expressed her gratitude for the collab in the comments section of the post, stating, "the most special project with the most special human 🥹♥️🙏🏼."
Fans additionally chimed in to hype up Anderson and her flawless talent.
"I’m SHOOK😍😍🔥🔥 Pamela taking what’s hers BACK 👏," one Instagram user gushed, as another added, "yesssss! It’s about time Pamela can profit from her iconic image instead of someone else."
A third noted: "This is just wonderful! Watching you coming back into this mad entertainment world is an unbelievable joy! 🙌🏻❣️."
Without a doubt, the red Baywatch swimsuit is unanimously the most iconic design of the collection — and Anderson revealed she even still has one of the originals from her role as C.J. Parker on the hit TV series.
"I have one in my safe," Anderson admitted to Vogue in an interview published on Thursday. "I used to put it on, I’d jump in the shower and try to rescue my friends and run around at a party."
"I’ll try it on every once in a while for fun. It still fits. But these fit better," she quipped while letting out a laugh.