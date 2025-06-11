'She Has Made a Mockery of All of Us': Sophie Rain Calls Out OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue for Her 'Shock Value Stunts'
OnlyFans star Sophie Rain is calling out fellow creator Bonnie Blue for what she describes as “shock value stunts” that are tarnishing the reputation of the platform and its community.
In a candid interview, Rain expressed frustration over Blue’s headline-chasing antics, saying they undermine the foundation that creators like her worked hard to build.
“It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, she has made a mockery out of all of us,” Rain told OK!. “We pioneered and built this space to take control of our bodies, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”
“When I joined OnlyFans, it was about reclaiming power and creating safe, profitable spaces for women,” she said. “Now people think it’s a circus — and that’s dangerous.”
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, rose to infamy after claiming she slept with over 1,000 men in a single day. Since then, she has staged a fake wedding to a fan, faked her own arrest for clicks, and proposed being tied naked in a glass box as part of a so-called “human petting zoo” in central London.
“I’m going to be naked and tied up in a glass box,” Blue said on the "The Kat Baker Show" podcast. “People can do basically whatever they want to me.”
OnlyFans has since reportedly banned Blue, citing a violation of its Acceptable Use Policy.
“Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted,” a platform spokesperson told The Sun UK.
Rain believes Blue’s behavior is doing lasting damage to creators trying to build sustainable brands on the platform.
“Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously,” she said.
“We work hard to build businesses, to be respected as entrepreneurs,” Rain added. “It’s frustrating watching someone torch that progress for five minutes of clout.”