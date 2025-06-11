'She Has Made a Mockery of All of Us': Sophie Rain Calls Out OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue for Her 'Shock Value Stunts'

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain is calling out fellow creator Bonnie Blue for what she describes as “shock value stunts” that are tarnishing the reputation of the platform and its community.

In a candid interview, Rain expressed frustration over Blue’s headline-chasing antics, saying they undermine the foundation that creators like her worked hard to build.

“It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, she has made a mockery out of all of us,” Rain told OK!. “We pioneered and built this space to take control of our bodies, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”

“When I joined OnlyFans, it was about reclaiming power and creating safe, profitable spaces for women,” she said. “Now people think it’s a circus — and that’s dangerous.”