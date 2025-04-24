Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson as Breakup Rumors Mount
It looks like Sophie Turner may be single again.
The Game of Thrones star, 29, recently unfollowed her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, on Instagram after two years of dating.
She further indicated she was moving on with an emotional Instagram Story that read, "tutto passa," which means "everything passes" in Italian.
Her social media posts with the British aristocrat, 30, remain on her feed, including an image of them smooching in October 2024 to celebrate his birthday.
"Happy Birthday my angel pie," Turner captioned the carousel, which also featured a picture of them hugging on a ski mountain, getting cozy in the club and preparing to levitate in a hot air balloon.
However, Pearson has been noticeably absent from his girlfriend's recent photo dumps, including recaps from her trips to Paris and the Maldives.
A January Instagram share of her Maldives vacation indicated she was eager to escape her life and seeking solace. She captioned the post, "Who knew that all it takes to be happy is tea tasting, perfume making, breathwork, sound therapy, spotting dolphins, watsu, cooking classes, turtle snorkeling, massages and getting burnt on the beach with your besties in the Maldives at @joalibeing. #whoknew #JoyOfWeightlessness."
She further suggested drama was brewing with a cheeky March social media caption that read, "And that's the (cream) tea," under a snapshot of her sitting with a dog in the trunk of a Range Rover.
Turner and Pearson started dating in October 2023, just one month after her ex Joe Jonas filed for divorce.
The former couple released a joint statement at the time about their separation, writing, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Although the separation was seemingly peaceful, things got messy when Turner sued the singer due to "wrongful retention" of their two kids, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
The X-Men actress claimed the children were supposed to live in England, and he refused to send them overseas.
They eventually agreed to joint custody of their daughters, who now split time between the U.S. and the U.K. They released an additional statement on the matter at the time, declaring they "look forward to being great co-parents."
Turner reactivated the divorce case in March 2024 to settle lingering legal matters. The formalities seemingly got taken care of, although the film star has not spoken highly of the marriage since then.
"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," she told British Vogue of being married to one of the three members of the Jonas Brothers. "Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that."
She proceeded to detail how she always felt like a "plus-one," and said it was like they were just "the groupies in the band."